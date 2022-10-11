Capitol Police investigating letter with 'concerning language' found near Jan. 6 committee Chair Bennie Thompson’s office

U.S. Capitol Police said Tuesday they were investigating a letter with "concerning language" that was received near the office of Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., the chair of the Jan. 6 committee.

Authorities initially responded to reports of a suspicious powder or substance, according to two law enforcement officials with knowledge of the matter, but Capitol Police later said in a statement that they did not find "anything dangerous inside.”

"Our investigators take all concerning statements and threats seriously," the Capitol Police said in a post on Twitter. "They are now working to determine who sent the letter and why."

NBC News has reached out to Thompson's office for comment.

The incident comes just two days before the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol is scheduled to hold its next hearing. The panel postponed the public hearing late last month, citing Hurricane Ian's pending landfall on Florida’s Gulf Coast. The hearing comes less than a month before the midterm elections.

Also on Tuesday, Secret Service agents made a traffic stop near the White House and "came in contact with a powdery substance believed to be suspected narcotics," agency spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said on Twitter.

One person was taken into custody and officers were being evaluated, he said. It's unclear if the two incidents, at the Capitol and near the White House, were related.

Asked for additional details, Guglielmi said two officers were transported to the hospital after exposure to horse tranquilizer. They had detained a person with an extradition warrant when they came into contact with the white powder, he said.