Capitol reels from damage and destruction left by violent rioters

WASHINGTON — Broken glass crunched under the boots of National Guard officers as they roamed the near-deserted halls of Congress. The scent of tear gas lingered in the air. A coating of fire-extinguisher residue lined the floors.

The events from less than 24-hours earlier when a pro-Trump mob took control of the Capitol at the encouragement of the president weighed heavy on the complex Thursday morning as staff worked to clean up the remnants of an ugly day in American history.

"We've been doing this since 7 a.m.," said one Capitol worker, as he loaded damaged furniture onto carts in the early afternoon.

Capitol workers remove damaged furniture on the first floor of the Senate side of the Capitol on Jan. 7, 2021, following the riot at the Capitol the day before. Bill Clark / CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

The remnants of pepper spray, tear gas, and fire extinguishers dusts the area around the northern entrance to the Capitol building on Jan. 7, 2021. Samuel Corum / Getty Images

While hundreds of lawmakers flooded the halls of the Capitol the morning before, very remained Thursday. Where the mob had packed hallways the day before, many were vacant.

Some staffers trickled through to survey the damage and tend to their ransacked offices. Reporters and photographers moved through the building documenting the destruction. There was a heavy police presence throughout and additional barricades were erected around the Capitol, blocking off sections of the National Mall.

Capitol staff used leaf blowers to clear the trash and Trump paraphernalia, including signs that read "Save America" and "Stop the Steal" and littered the Capitol steps where rioters first breached the building.

Police officers and reporters filtered through the Speaker's Lobby, a long room located off the House floor where admission is strictly limited to the press and lawmakers, who sit next to oversized fireplaces to discuss the news of the day. The shattered glass of the door where a woman was shot and killed the day before remained.

Along the exterior of the building, plywood covered windows and doors, concealing holes that staff speculated had been caused by bullets. Five weapons were recovered from the complex, Washington police said.