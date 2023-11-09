Centrist Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin says he will not seek re-election in 2024

WASHINGTON — Centrist Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia announced Thursday he won't run for re-election next year, a much anticipated decision that will reshape the battle for Senate control in 2024.

"After months of deliberation and long conversations with my family, I believe in my heart of hearts that I have accomplished what I set out to do for West Virginia. I have made one of the toughest decisions of my life and decided that I will not be running for re-election to the United States Senate, but what I will be doing is traveling the country and speaking out to see if there is an interest in creating a movement to mobilize the middle and bring Americans together," Manchin said in a written and video statement.

Senator Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., at the Capitol on Feb. 9, 2022. Graeme Sloan / Sipa USA via AP file

"To the West Virginians who have put their trust in me and fought side by side to make our state better — it has been an honor of my life to serve you. Thank you," he said.

The decision by Manchin, a former governor who was elected to the Senate in a 2010 special election, all but assures Republicans a pickup in the ruby-red state of West Virginia, where Manchin has defied political gravity for years by keeping the seat in his party's hands.

Sen. Steve Daines, R-Mont., the chair of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, said in a terse statement: “We like our odds in West Virginia.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.