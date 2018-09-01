Haspel declined to confirm that she oversaw waterboarding of a detainee, saying that her assignments are classified and suggested she could discuss that part of her career with senators in private. Waterboarding simulates the experience of drowning.

Haspel also received push back from Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., who urged his colleagues to join him in opposing Haspel’s nomination. McCain, who is battling cancer and was not at the hearing, said in a statement he understood "the urgency" behind the decision to use enhanced interrogation after 9/11, but added Haspel’s alleged role in overseeing these methods is “disturbing.”

“Her refusal to acknowledge torture’s immorality is disqualifying. I believe the Senate should exercise its duty of advice and consent and reject this nomination,” McCain said.

The hearing — held in public and behind closed doors — is critical for Haspel, who would be the first woman to lead the agency if confirmed. Haspel lobbied a number of lawmakers earlier this week who remain skeptical about her ability to lead the agency and who have expressed concern about her lack of transparency. While she floated the idea of withdrawing her nomination last week, she expressed confidence Wednesday that she’s the right person for the job.

“I know CIA like the back of my hand,” she told the committee.

Haspel, who has spent 33 years at the CIA, has served as the agency's director since February 2017 and as acting director for several weeks. She was grilled Wednesday about the period in her career when she ran a CIA black site in Thailand where U.S. officials have previously told NBC News an al Qaeda detainee, allegedly the mastermind of the USS Cole bombing, was waterboarded three times and confined to a small box. Haspel later drafted a cable ordering that videotapes of CIA interrogations be destroyed. Her precise role remains classified to the public.

In response to a question from Intelligence Committee Chairman Richard Burr, R-N.C., Haspel said that the tapes of the interrogations were made around 2002, and an issue surrounding the tapes had lingered for the next three years.

“Over time, there was a great deal of concern about the security risk posed to CIA officers who were depicted on the tapes. Those security issues centered on the threat from al Qaeda should those tapes be irresponsibly leaked,” said Haspel.

Haspel said that she followed orders from her superior to have the tapes destroyed and there were “numerous legal consultations” over the years at the agency. She said it was her understanding that there was no legal requirement to retain the tapes and no legal impediment to disposing of them, and pointed to investigations by Congress, the Department of Justice and the CIA that she said had found no fault with her actions.

Warner noted that in Nov. 2005, then-Sen. Carl Levin, D-Mich., had introduced legislation to create a commission that would investigate the CIA’s use of enhanced interrogation — and that the tapes were were destroyed just days later. Haspel said Wednesday that Levin's legislation had not played a role in the decision to destroy the tapes.

“What I recall were the security issues surrounding the tapes. I don’t recall pending legislation,” she said.

The committee vote on Haspel's confirmation will likely be held next week behind closed doors. If her nomination advances out of committee, leadership would like to have a full confirmation vote on the Senate floor before lawmakers leave for a weeklong Memorial Day recess.