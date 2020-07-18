Clyburn renews calls to rename Selma bridge after John Lewis

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

The passing of civil rights hero Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., who died Friday night at the age of 80, has renewed calls to rename an Alabama bridge currently honoring a Confederate general who was a Ku Klux Klan leader.

Among those supporting efforts to name the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma after Lewis is his close friend and colleague Rep. Jim Clyburn, D-S.C.

The two met 60 years ago and served in Congress together for 27 years. Both are considered stewards of the civil rights movement, and Clyburn said Saturday on "Meet the Press" that it's long past time to rethink whose name is publicly celebrated.

"Pettus was a grand wizard of the Ku Klux Klan," Clyburn said. "Take his name off that bridge and replace it with a good man - John Lewis, the personification of the goodness of America - rather than honor someone who disrespected individual freedoms."