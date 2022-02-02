Commerce secretary urges House Democrats to pass China-focused bill

WASHINGTON — Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo urged House Democrats to pass a bill aimed at increasing U.S. economic and technological competitiveness against China when she met Wednesday morning with lawmakers.

The House is expected to vote on the America Competes Act this week. Passage of the bill would give President Joe Biden and Democrats at least a small legislative accomplishment heading into a midterm election after other pieces of his agenda have stalled.

“We have no time to wait. This is a historic investment in American manufacturing, American research and development in emerging technology and just cannot wait any longer,” Raimondo said in an interview Wednesday.

The bill would aim to address some of the challenges facing the economy, including microchip shortages and supply chain backlogs.

But first House Democratic leadership will need to wrangle the votes to pass the bill, including from some of the most liberal members. To encourage progressive support, leadership accepted three amendments to the bill, including gender and racial diversity incentives in semiconductor firms that receive government support.

The Senate version of the bill passed with overwhelming bipartisan support. But the House version is expected to get few or no Republican votes.

House GOP leadership has urged its members to oppose the measure. In a notice to GOP members, Minority Whip Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana, wrote, “Speaker (Nancy) Pelosi has once again blown-up bipartisan negotiations in order to jam through a massive messaging bill that prioritizes Democrats’ radical socialist agenda and ignores the serious challenges our country is facing.”

Pelosi, D-Calif., predicted that she’d get enough Democratic votes to pass on a partisan line, telling reporters Wednesday after meeting with Raimondo that Republicans “may not want the president to have a victory, which is a sad statement on their part because this is really a jobs issue and national security issue.”

Raimondo said that she has had conversations with Republicans and that politics was driving their opposition, even from some lawmakers who supported the bill in previous iterations.

“It’s hard,” Raimondo said. “You hear process arguments or other flimsy arguments. So it’s too bad. It’s a shame that American politics is where it is.”

The bill would allocate billions to enhance the manufacturing of microchips in the U.S.; enhance innovation and technology, including through job training; appropriate $45 billion in grants and loans to increase U.S. manufacturing of other key technology components to clear the supply chain; and create an office within the Commerce Department that would focus solely on the supply chain.

While the supply chain and microchips are immediate problems, the legislation might not provide quick remedies. Raimondo acknowledged that implementation of the bill would take time, including a year and a half to build microchip plants. She argues that's more reason for Congress to act quickly.

“We do not have another six months to argue here (in Congress) before we begin because as you say it will take a year and a half to two years to see the results,” Raimondo said.

But Republican critics say the bill combines "bipartisan competitiveness bills with partisan poison pills," including measures, they say, that redirect the U.S.’s focus on China’s national security threat and shifts it to climate change policies, including $8 billion for the United Nation's Green Climate Fund.

A version of the legislation, known as the the U.S. Innovation and Competition Act, passed the Senate in June with the support of all Democrats — except Sen. Bernie Sanders, the Vermont independent — and 19 Republicans.

But Republican senators object to the House bill in its current form, in part, because the House included Trade Adjustment Assistance provisions to aid American workers whose jobs are affected by Chinese competition without including Trade Protection Authority, which gives Congress the ability to reject or amend trade agreements.