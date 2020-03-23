Congress deadlocked over massive coronavirus stimulus bill, talks ongoing

WASHINGTON — Democrats and Republicans in Congress remained deadlocked Monday morning over a stimulus package to respond to the coronavirus, with Democrats arguing the current version doesn't protect workers enough and is too lax on corporate bailout rules.
To try to break the stalemate, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., was scheduled to meet with Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin on Monday morning to discuss a path forward. They negotiated late into the night Sunday with two phone calls around midnight.
Coronavirus stimulus bill fails in Senate, Sen. Paul tests positiveMarch 23, 202003:08
In morning TV interviews ahead of the meeting, Mnuchin emphasized that the Senate needs to pass something by Monday. Responding to Democratic criticism that the proposal includes a "slush fund," he told Fox Business Network that the legislation being considered is not a slush fund but rather a "mechanism" that the Treasury Department can use along with the Federal Reserve to provide another $4 trillion to the economy.
Bipartisan talks over the GOP-sponsored legislation collapsed Sunday because of those sticking points, and the Senate failed to advance the bill in a 47-47 evening vote. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., was visibly angry on the floor and attempted to set a redo vote at 9:45 a.m. Monday to see how it would affect the markets when they open, but moved it to sometime after noon if no agreement.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said Sunday that she would introduce a Democratic version of the bill in the House in order to pressure Republicans and give her members a chance to make a statement about what they want in the third stimulus measure.
Further complicating matters and adding to the need to pass legislation immediately is a number of House members and senators are self-quarantined because they have either tested positive or have had contact with someone who has tested positive and won't make it to Capitol Hill for a vote.
Two House members — Reps. Mario Diaz-Balart, R-Fla., and Ben McAdams, D-Utah — have tested positive for the disease, and other House members have self-quarantined as a precaution.
In the Senate, Rand Paul, R-Ky., has tested positive, and as a result, a handful of his colleagues have decided to self-quarantine for two weeks as well.
Neither the House nor Senate allows remote voting but pressure is building for that to change because of the current circumstances.