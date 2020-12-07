Congress eyes one-week stopgap, buying time for Covid relief talks before shutdown

WASHINGTON — Congress wants an extra week of time to negotiate government funding legislation and a coronavirus relief bill, according to lawmakers and aides familiar with negotiations.

The House is eying a vote Wednesday on a one-week continuing resolution to prevent a government shutdown, Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md., said Monday.

It would move the Dec. 11 government funding deadline to next Friday, one week before Christmas.

The deadline extension will allow for another week of talks to find bipartisan agreement on an "omnibus" spending bill to keep the government open into next year. It will also allow for another week of negotiations on another round of Covid-19 relief, that could include unemployment benefits.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said he anticipates the Senate to also take up a one-week stopgap bill in the hope of completing a full-year government funding package by the end of next week.

Congressional leaders have said that if any Covid-19 aid agreement is reached, it will be attached to a government funding measure to speed up passage.

Party leaders are negotiating the coronavirus relief package based on a $908 billion plan unveiled last week by a bipartisan rank-and-file group. The main sticking point is the parameters of a liability shield for companies and organizations, a GOP demand.

The emerging plan includes unemployment benefits, relief for restaurants and other small businesses, and aid to state and local governments to pay teachers, police and other workers. It does not include direct payments to Americans, which some Democrats and Republicans are still pushing for.

State and local funding has also been a contentious issue, but Rep. Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J., said Monday on MSNBC that the two sides are "within inches" of resolving it.

In the government funding bill, money for President Donald Trump's border wall is a major sticking point again. Democrats don’t want the incoming Biden administration to have to continue to build the wall, multiple sources say.

There is also disagreement on police reform provisions as well as environmental policy, one source said.