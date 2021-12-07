Congress hatches novel plan to lift debt ceiling with only Democratic votes

WASHINGTON — Congressional leaders are hatching a complicated plan to lift the debt limit this month with only Democratic votes in the Senate, three sources told NBC News.

The strategy, still in its early stages, is a product of negotiations between Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., that also involves passing a massive defense policy bill.

The novel approach would tie debt limit provisions to the $778 billion National Defense Authorization Act in a multi-vote process that would enable bipartisan passage of the defense bill and allow the federal government's borrowing authority to be lifted with a simple majority in the 50-50 Senate.

It's not a done deal yet because some Republicans are worried that the method could permanently damage the 60-vote legislative filibuster rule and give Democrats a path to bypassing it for other issues.

The plan — an attempt to prevent an eleventh-hour scramble to avoid what would be the nation's first ever default — would allow Republicans to stay on the sidelines of a debt ceiling hike vote, and let Democrats steer clear of the arcane budget reconciliation process that they've insisted they won't use for raising the debt limit.

The scheme would require Congress to raise the debt limit by a specific dollar amount, rather than extend it to a certain date, two sources familiar with the plan said. Democrats would prefer to set an expiration date for the new extension, as Congress has done for years, instead of choosing a new debt limit figure. But Republicans want them to put a number on it so they can weaponize the issue in 2022 midterm election campaign ads.

Still, some Republicans are worried that the approach could set a precedent of one-time rule changes at a time when many Democrats are pushing for temporary rule changes to the filibuster on issues such as voting rights legislation.

Senate Republicans would have to provide 10 votes to pass the one-time debt limit rule change, which would be attached to the NDAA — an annual bill that's consistently bipartisan. After the rule change is signed into law, the Senate would then vote to lift the debt limit with a simple majority in the evenly split chamber. Vice President Kamala Harris would provide the tie-breaking vote.

"I leave it to Leader McConnell to find the best way to get the Democrats to raise the debt limit without us participating in that," said Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, predicting the GOP leader would "find a way to make that happen."

The first step would consist of the House taking up the defense measure as early as Tuesday, along with the debt limit bill. The bills would pass separately in the House before being merged into one when they arrive in the Senate.

Time is running short. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has warned that the U.S. risks breaching the debt limit and triggering a recession if Congress doesn't act by Dec. 15, and Congress regularly aims to pass the NDAA by the end of each year.

The new approach to resolving the debt limit comes after an acrimonious battle in October that left both Schumer and McConnell bruised. This time, both leaders have sounded optimistic about lifting the debt ceiling.

McConnell said Monday evening at a Wall Street Journal CEO Council Summit that he doesn't expect the U.S. to default.

Schumer, meanwhile, has described their talks as positive.

"We will also work to address the debt limit and preserve the full faith and credit of the United States," he said Monday afternoon on the Senate floor. "And I want to thank Leader McConnell for his cooperation in that regard."

In October, 11 Senate Republicans voted to break a filibuster to temporarily lift the debt ceiling after an extended standoff, a process that led to McConnell absorbing criticism from the right wing of the GOP. Democrats then extended the limit on their own. Among those criticizing McConnell was former President Donald Trump, who urged the party to use the debt ceiling as leverage against Democrats. In 2019, Trump insisted the debt limit must not be used as a bargaining chip.

The new plan is still in flux. A senior Democratic aide said House leadership is considering three options to advance the NDAA and debt limit: standalone passage of the two bills that would fast-track a one-time debt limit hike in the Senate; passing the two bills in one package; and passing the bills separately but attaching them by a separate rule.

Before the Senate plan can be set in motion, at least 10 GOP votes are needed in the Senate. Some Republicans are skeptical.

"It’s a terrible idea. Terrible. It would circumvent the filibuster. This is nuking the filibuster," said Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah.

Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., said he continues to oppose raising the debt ceiling but would look at the overall proposal before making a judgment.

And Democrats warned that it's not a done deal.

"There's no agreement yet," said Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich.