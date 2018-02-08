Congress readies to vote on budget deal, hoping to avoid shutdown

WASHINGTON — The House and the Senate are expected to vote Thursday on a long-term spending deal, hoping to end the repeated drama of short-term funding bills that have occupied Congress for much of the past five months.

The measure, which was hammered out between the Republican and Democratic Senate leaders, is expected to pass the Senate, despite reluctance, but it faces some stiff opposition from members of both parties in the House.

But last-minute complications are slowing down, and threatening to possibly sabotage, the process. House Democrats, whose support is expected to be needed to pass the measure, are struggling to come to terms with the measure and many are expected to oppose it. And Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., is holding up the vote in the Senate because of his opposition to the massive increase in spending.

Budget writers worked almost around the clock this week to reach a deal that was finalized just after 11 p.m. Wednesday. Both chambers have until midnight to act before government funding stops. If it passes, the two-year spending deal completes months of haggling between the two parties on a variety of issues that have resulted in five incremental spending bills and a three-day government shutdown.

But Paul is preventing the Senate from voting. He wants a vote on a balanced budget amendment and told Fox News Thursday afternoon that he wants a debate that allows fiscal conservatives to express their concerns.

The spending deal would increase domestic spending by $131 billion and defense spending by $165 billion over the next two years, provide nearly $90 billion in disaster aid and suspend the debt limit for one year — until well after the midterm elections.

What the measure doesn’t address is the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, or DACA. The Senate will take up the issue next week.

The issue’s absence is reason for Democrats in the House, including Leader Nancy Pelosi to oppose the measure. She spoke for more than eight hours on the House floor Wednesday in support of Dreamers, immigrants brought to the U.S. illegally by their parents as children.

But notably, and perhaps a good sign for the prospects of the legislation, Pelosi said she would not implore her caucus to vote against it.

“I am just telling people why I am voting the way I am voting,” Pelosi said at a news conference Thursday morning.

But Democratic Whip, Rep. Steny Hoyer, D-Md., sent a notice to members urging them to vote "no."

Pelosi implied Dems not whipping against budget deal but Whip sent out this notice to members. Still seems many Dems will support package pic.twitter.com/7viCnJ3mYw — Alex Moe (@AlexNBCNews) February 8, 2018

House Speaker Paul Ryan insists that he will bring up DACA legislation.

"To anyone who doubts my intention to solve this problem and bring up a DACA and immigration reform bill: Do not. We will bring a solution to the floor, one that the president will sign, we must pass this budget agreement first though so that we can get onto that. So please know that we are committed to getting this done," Ryan said at a news conference Thursday.

But President Donald Trump's support for a bill is a difficult litmus test for Democrats to accept.

Rep. Luis Gutierrez, D-Ill., said it's time for Democrats to have "courage."

"Anyone who votes for the Senate budget deal is colluding with this President and this Administration to deport Dreamers. It is as simple as that," Gutierrez said in a statement.

Still, a number of House Democrats are expected to vote for it, including Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio., who called the bill just "O.K."

It clearly doesn’t have everything in it but it addresses a lot of the challenges we have and I feel like we’ve got to start solving problems, and this is one of the biggest one," Ryan told NBC News.

Conservative Republicans are also expressing hesitancy because of the major increases to domestic spending.

Rep. Mark Walker, R-N.C., chair of the conservative Republican Study Committee, said he's "leaning no."

"The more we read the text, the more surprises for green energy and some of those things that we’re adamantly against," he said.

Republicans are praising the increase in military spending while Democrats are hailing an increase in domestic, a tonic that might be enough, along with the desire to avoid a second government shutdown in one month, to garner enough votes. But it's not an easy vote for many.

Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., said he's undecided.

"I think the military spending is incredibly important -probably a once in a lifetime increase from my perspective, but the payfors are challenging," Scott said, referring to about $100 billion worth of revenue raising mechanisms.

One of those offsets is to sell off 100 million barrels of the Strategic Petroleum Reserve between 2022 and 2027, which some conservatives in the House say should be saved in the case of an emergency.

Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., said he still has concerns about the deficit. "Anybody in the Milky Way concerned about the deficit has to be worried about this bill," he told reporters.

The addition of disaster relief brought Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, who often votes against spending bills, on board.

"This latest disaster relief bill is the next step in our State’s road to recovery," Cruz said in a statement. "And I am gratified that (Sen.) John Cornyn, (R-Texas,) and I have been able to build upon and improve the bill that was sent to us by the House of Representatives to give the state of Texas the resources it desperately needs."