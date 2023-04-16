Congress sees a rare window of opportunity to regulate Big Tech

WASHINGTON — Comprehensive immigration legislation is going nowhere in a divided government. Same with gun control, despite a spate of horrific mass shootings this spring.

With little moving on Capitol Hill this year, Democrats and Republicans both agree there is a window of opportunity to pass new regulations in an area where lawmakers haven’t had much success before: the tech industry.

There’s a big bipartisan push in both chambers to crack down on TikTok over concerns the Chinese government could use the app to obtain the personal data of millions of Americans. With the rise of deep fakes, voice phishing scams and powerful chatbots like Chat GPT, lawmakers have been brainstorming ways to regulate emerging artificial intelligence tools that have quickly arrived on the scene.

Lawmakers want to start with protecting children and teenagers from the harmful effects of social media, an issue that has broad bipartisan backing and should be an easier lift for Congress — if there is such a thing. If Republicans and Democrats can agree on legislative language and get a bill signed into law, members say it could be a building block for passing more tech bills related to privacy, data and antitrust issues.

“We should have a standard in this country to have the FTC empowered to protect the well-being of minors under 18, and to be able to regulate any social media for addictive algorithms or any features that aren’t conducive to the mental health and well-being of young people,” Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., who represents Silicon Valley, said in an interview.

“I’ve talked to Republicans who agree with that. I’ve talked to Democrats who agree with that. The president has called for this,” he said. “It seems to me if there’s going to be some regulation, this is a good place to start. This is the low-hanging fruit.”

The focus on protecting children online follows a high-profile congressional hearing in 2021 on secret Facebook documents that were leaked to The Wall Street Journal by a whistleblower. Those included internal Facebook studies showing that nearly one-third of teenage girls said that “when they felt bad about their bodies, Instagram made them feel worse” and that “14% of boys in the U.S. said Instagram made them feel worse about themselves.” One of the Facebook presentations found that among the 6% of U.S. teen users who reported having suicidal thoughts tracked these thoughts to Instagram.

One possible avenue for Congress is the Kids Online Safety Act, authored by Sens. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., and Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., which would require social media platforms to give children and their parents more tools and safeguards to prevent harm to minors’ health and well-being.

For example, the bill requires social media companies to provide options to protect minors' information, shut off addictive features and opt out of having algorithms give recommendations. Apps would be forced to turn on the strongest safety settings for children by default. The bill would also give parents an option to report content that is harmful to their kids. And it puts the onus on platforms to prevent or mitigate any content promoting things like self-harm, suicide, eating disorders or sexual exploitation.

After a series of hearings on the harmful effects of social media, the Blumenthal-Blackburn bill unanimously passed in the Senate Commerce Committee last year, but it wasn’t included in the massive year-end spending package and never received a floor vote. A new version of the bill will be introduced soon, Blumenthal said.

“Children are suffering and dying because we have no common sense guardrails or tools to protect them,” Blumenthal said in an interview. “Kids are sort of the sweet spot on this issue, and there’s a clear bipartisan consensus.”

A related bipartisan bill by Sens. Ed Markey, D-Mass., and Bill Cassidy, R-La., the Children and Teens’ Online Privacy Protection Act, would bar tech companies from collecting the personal information and data of young teenagers without their consent.

Go big or go small