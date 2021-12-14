Congress to vote on debt ceiling increase ahead of key deadline to prevent a default

WASHINGTON — The Senate is scheduled to vote Tuesday on legislation to lift the debt ceiling, one day before the deadline Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen set for Congress to prevent a default.

Lawmakers are expected to move to take up the legislation at around 12:15 p.m. ET, which will start up to 10 hours of debate on the measure. Final passage could happen as late as 11 p.m. ET, though the Senate could hold the vote earlier if all members agree to do so.

The final passage vote is expected to be along party lines in the evenly split chamber, meaning Democrats would need Vice President Kamala Harris to cast a tie-breaking vote. Once approved, the measure will head to the House for a vote there. The legislation would prevent another clash over the debt ceiling until after next year’s midterm elections.

Last Thursday, Congress sent Biden a bill that would allow senators to increase the debt limit with a simple majority vote instead of the typical 60 votes needed to overcome a filibuster.

The measure to expedite consideration of the debt ceiling increase was the product of negotiations between Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., over the last month.

Democrats and Republicans had been deadlocked over increasing the debt ceiling in October. GOP leaders insisted that Democrats approve a debt limit increase on their own using the special budget reconciliation process, which would have allowed Democrats to advance a measure with a simply majority vote.

Democrats opposed that proposal, however, demanding bipartisan cooperation, and ultimately Republicans agreed to help lift the debt ceiling by advancing the fast-track measure last week.