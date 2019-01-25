Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Jan. 25, 2019, 3:19 PM GMT By Rebecca Shabad

WASHINGTON — Congressional Democrats said Friday that the arrest and indictment earlier in the morning of former Trump adviser Roger Stone in the Russia probe could foreshadow even bigger developments.

“Roger Stone, Paul Manafort, Michael Cohen, Rick Gates, Michael Flynn... What did the President know and when did he know it?” tweeted Rep. Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., chairman of the House Judiciary Committee.

Stone, 66, was arrested by FBI agents early Friday morning in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and has been indicted by a federal grand jury through Robert Mueller’s investigation on charges of obstruction, giving false statements and witness tampering.

Some Democrats focused on the threat to Mueller's probe.

"It is incumbent, it is imperative that all of us, whether we're senators or whether we’re citizens at home do everything we can to defend the Mueller investigation. Think that's what we need," Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo., told MSNBC's "Morning Joe. "I think we need to hear our Republican colleagues saying this isn't a witch hunt, this isn't insane. This is a serious criminal investigation and we've got to get to bottom of it."

Those members on panels investigating Russian interference zeroed in on Stone because of his alleged connection to WikiLeaks and hacked Democratic emails released by the site during the 2016 presidential campaign. He has repeatedly denied any collusion with WikiLeaks.

Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-Texas, a member of the House Intelligence Committee, which conducted its own investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election, tweeted Friday that when Stone was interviewed by lawmakers, everyone “knew he had just lied.”

Several lawmakers Friday zeroed in on the possible legal threat to Trump and others in his orbit.

Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del., said in an interview on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" that there are only two options: either Trump himself was actively involved in collusion, or he surrounded himself on the campaign with on the campaign with a circle of people who have now been charged with engaging in criminal activity, and that the "witch hunt" theory he has plugged is now disproven.

"Since WikiLeaks was the vehicle through which a vast store of emails and materials that were damaging to the Democratic campaign and to the DNC and to the Democratic nominee were released to the public, this strongly suggests that this might be the connection point between the Trump Campaign’s leadership and WikiLeaks and Russian Intelligence," Coons said. "This strongly suggests there was exactly that connection between the senior most levels of the Trump campaign."

Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., a member of the Senate Intelligence Committee, which is also conducting its own probe, tweeted Friday, “Stone indictment a possible preview of coming attractions—in living color, more dynamite disclosures are likely from this dramatic Trump crony & potential co-conspirator.”

“Stone indictment shows Mueller’s investigation as active & ongoing as ever & with more to be done before any report. Stone seemingly at center of obstruction & collusion, making for strategic pieces in Mueller’s mosaic,” he continued. “Stone is an existential threat to Trump. A claimed key conduit for Russian communication, Stone was as close to Trump as anyone in the campaign—with possibly damning info on him & others.”

Others went even further. “Stone indictment clears it up: the Trump organization and campaign and administration are criminal enterprises,” Rep. Gerry Connolly, D-Va.

“Who directs a senior “Trump Campaign Official?” ONLY a more senior campaign official. #RogerStone,” tweeted Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., another member of the House Intelligence panel and possible 2020 Democratic presidential contender.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said it was "very interesting to see the kinds of people that the president of the United States has surrounded himself with."

"This connection to the integrity of our elections is obviously something we have to get to the truth about," she said as she arrived at the Capitol Friday. "But it also bothersome to see his connections to Russia and the president’s suggestions that we should question whether we should be in NATO which is a dream come true for Vladimir Putin."

Many leading Republicans were silent on the arrest. Rep. David Cicilline, D-R.I., noted that the FBI agents who arrested Stone Friday are not being paid because of the partial government shutdown, which is now in its 35th day.

“That’s how much of a bad guy he is. They went out and got him for free. Now let’s end this shutdown so these heroes and other working people get their paychecks!” he tweeted.