WASHINGTON — The Office of Congressional Ethics said Monday that Reps. Marie Newman, D-Ill., and Doug Lamborn, R-Colo., may have violated federal law and recommended that the House Ethics Committee further investigate their cases.

The congressional watchdog's investigative report on Newman’s case alleges she “may have promised federal employment to a primary opponent for the purpose of procuring political support. If Rep. Newman used her candidacy to promise federal employment, she may have violated federal law, House rules, or standards of conduct.”

Rep. Doug Lamborn, R-Colo., leaves the House Republican Conference meeting at the Capitol Hill Club on Oct. 22, 2019. Bill Clark / CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images file

The ethics office alleged in its report on Lamborn that he “may have misused official resources for personal and non-official purposes," potentially violating House rules and standards of conduct. Lamborn also "may have solicited or accepted improper gifts from subordinates,” which could also violate federal law, the report continued.

The House Ethics Committee, which can reprimand lawmakers and recommend punishment for misconduct, said it would investigate the allegations in the reports.

Newman allegations

When Newman started her 2020 campaign, she made certain promises to her foreign policy adviser for the campaign, Iymen Chehade, about future employment in her congressional office, the report said. Both parties signed a contract, and in 2021, Chehade sued to enforce the agreement after the congresswoman didn’t hire him, alleging “that he decided not to run for the 2020 congressional seat in reliance of her promise to hire him as a foreign policy advisor and either District Director or Legislative Director in her congressional office," according to the report.

Newman ultimately settled the case with Chehade, and they both signed nondisclosure agreements, the report said.

An attorney for the congresswoman said in a letter to the Office of Congressional Ethics in November that the office “fails to present grounds for investigation” and added that “virtually every element of the allegation is false.”

Newman didn’t violate any laws, rules or standards of conduct because she made the offer of employment to Chehade before she was a candidate and not in exchange for political support and because he was not a primary opponent, he said.

The ethics office said Chehade refused to cooperate with its review, and he did not immediately return NBC News' request for comment. The office recommended the House committee subpoena him and a political consulting group, LBH Chicago.

Newman's spokesperson said Monday that the ethics committee's review resulted from a right-wing organization's “politically-motivated” complaint and that the "materials produced during the OCE's review overwhelmingly demonstrate that the ethics complaint is completely meritless."

Lamborn allegations

The ethics office's report on Lamborn alleges that his wife, Jeanie Lamborn, has had access to an official House email account and that “while it is not unusual for spouses to play a role in a congressional office or have an official email account, evidence obtained by the OCE indicated that Mrs. Lamborn had a role in the office that exceeded what is permissible for spouses.”

The report said Lamborn's wife, for example, regularly visits his office, often sleeping there with the congressman, and "was deeply involved in all personnel aspects of Rep. Lamborn’s office, including but not limited to hiring, firing, and promotions." She received all daily reports from the Washington, D.C., and district offices summarizing what staff were working on each day, the report said. She also "regularly made requests of staff, which generally fell into two categories: (1) campaign-related matters, such as picking up mail and (2) personal errands or services," it said.

A former staffer told the Office of Congressional Ethics that Lamborn’s chief of staff, Dale Anderson, said the congressman’s wife could overrule decisions and "had precedence."

“He would explain that, and then Mrs. Lamborn would say, if mama ain’t happy, nobody’s happy,” the former aide said, according to the report.

The ethics office said Anderson refused to cooperate with its review, and he did not immediately respond to NBC News' request for comment.

The ethics office's report also alleges that staffers would host celebrations for the Lamborns on special occasions and would provide them with gifts. While current aides interviewed by the ethics office said those gifts were given voluntarily, some former staff said the gifts were obligatory, the report said.

An attorney for Lamborn told the office in December that most of the areas it examined “do not reveal a single violation of House ethics rules.” The "one and only possible questionable incident" was that Anderson helped move a heavy piece of furniture at Mrs. Lamborn's request, he said.

The attorney said Mrs. Lamborn was "committed to her husband's success" and her conduct did not have any ethical implications. He added that staff never performed campaign activities on official time or with government resources, were paid by the campaign for the work they did, and did not perform personal errands. Further, the attorney said Lamborn never solicited gifts from staff and noted that gifts for special occasions are allowed from subordinates for special occasions.

Lamborn intends to cooperate fully with the Ethics Committee and “expects to be vindicated because he conscientiously follows ethics rules to the best of his ability,” his attorney said.

The congressman did not immediately return NBC News' request for comment.

A former staffer of Lamborn, Brandon Pope, sued the congressman in May for allegedly firing him for complaining about Lamborn's "reckless and dangerous approach to Covid-19" in his congressional offices. The lawsuit, which the ethics office cited in its report, also alleged that Lamborn used staff to perform tasks for his family, such as moving furniture, and at one point gave his son, who was moving to Washington for work, "the necessary access to live in a storage area in the basement of the U.S. Capitol for a period of weeks."

Lamborn's communication director Cassandra Sebastian denied the allegations in the lawsuit at the time it was filed, saying the workplace safety allegations were "unsubstantiated" and "did not result in the termination" of the aide.