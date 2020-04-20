Congressional leaders, Trump administration near deal on interim coronavirus aid bill

WASHINGTON — Congressional leaders and the Trump administration are nearing an agreement on an interim coronavirus aid bill to further help small businesses and hospitals across the country.
The deal is expected to include $310 billion more for the federal government’s new Paycheck Protection Program, which was created in the last major relief package to help small businesses survive amid the coronavirus outbreak and ran out of funding last week. The interim measure is also expected to provide $75 billion more for hospitals and possibly $25 billion for testing.
Despite calls from governors, including New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, for funding to directly assist state and local governments, the legislation would exclude that money as well as funding for food stamps — Democratic priorities that Republicans argue can be negotiated in the next relief bill expected in the coming weeks.
Negotiators are putting the finishing touches on the legislation, with aides and lawmakers working early Monday morning on some questions about testing, according to one source involved with the process. House Democrats are expected to hold a 4 p.m. ET conference call Monday.
At the White House coronavirus task force briefing Sunday evening, Trump said a resolution of negotiations looked promising and that they could have “a nice answer tomorrow.” The president confirmed that hospitals, including those in rural areas, would be part of the agreement.
Last week, the Paycheck Protection Program, which provides forgivable loans to small businesses, was depleted, and Democrats and Republicans were deadlocked over how to pour money back into it. Democrats demanded that part of the funding be set aside for minority and underserved communities.
The measure is expected to include $250 billion for the regular program and a $60 billion carve-out for small businesses owned by minorities, women and those in rural areas. And $60 billion for a separate small business program for disasters, known as the Disaster Relief Loan Program is expected to be wrapped in; $50 billion of the money for the disaster funding would be in the form of loans and the other $10 billion in the form of grants, multiple sources familiar with negotiations said.
To vote on the legislation once an agreement is reached, the Senate could potentially pass it by unanimous consent, which could only happen if no senator objects. The House, on the other hand, is almost certainly unable to pass it by unanimous consent. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md., sent out guidance to lawmakers Sunday saying that the House could meet as early as 10 a.m. on Wednesday to consider the legislation.
Lawmakers have been home in their districts during the coronavirus outbreak and would need to travel back to Washington for the vote because there are no remote voting capabilities in place. Some Democrats have floated the idea of voting by proxy, in which a present member could vote at the Capitol on behalf of another member, which would require members to agree to change the rules.