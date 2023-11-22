This congressman was one of the last people to see JFK alive. 60 years later, he looks back.

Rep. Roger Williams, R-Texas, has shaken the hand of every U.S. president since Harry Truman. But there is one handshake that stands out above the others.

On a drizzly fall morning in Fort Worth, a 14-year-old Williams and his mother were escorted by Secret Service members from the ballroom to a holding room inside the Hotel Texas. First lady Jacqueline Kennedy entered first, greeted them and stood right next to him. Moments later, President John F. Kennedy came around the corner, took a puff from his cigar, then put it out.

Williams was surprised by Kennedy’s reddish hair, which couldn’t be seen on black-and-white television, and he wanted to get a good look at the president’s shoes: black cap-toe dress shoes.

The president shook his mother’s hand, then shook Williams’ hand. Kennedy didn’t immediately let go, turned back to Williams' mother and told her: “You’ve got a good-looking young man here.”

Roughly two hours later, Kennedy was assassinated in Dallas.

The date was Nov. 22, 1963. There are no photographs of his encounter with the president exactly 60 years ago but for Williams, now 73, every detail of that day is etched in his memory. The six-term congressman shared some of those memories with NBC News in an interview in his office in the Capitol.