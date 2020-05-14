Coronavirus whistleblower Bright issues stark vaccine warning: 'We don't have a plan'

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

An ousted top Health and Human Services official testified before Congress Thursday that the Trump administration's timeline for a coronavirus vaccine is likely too optimistic — and said there's currently "no plan" in place for mass production and distribution of such a drug.

Dr. Rick Bright told a House Energy and Commerce Committee subcommittee that hopes for a vaccine within 12-18 months assumes "everything goes perfectly."

"We've never seen everything go perfectly," Bright said.

Let our news meet your inbox. The news and stories that matters, delivered weekday mornings. This site is protected by recaptcha

Even if a vaccine could be ready, there's no strategy in place for mass production, he added.

"If you can imagine the scenario this fall or winter, maybe even early next spring, when vaccine becomes available, there’s no one company that can produce enough for our country or for the world, it’s going to be limited supplies," Bright said. "We need to have a strategy and plan in place now to make sure that we cannot only fill that vaccine, make it, distribute it, but administer it in a fair and equitable plan."

"We do not have that yet, and it is a significant concern," he said.

President Donald Trump told Fox Business on Thursday, "I think we will have a vaccine by the end of the year,” and suggested the military would help distribute it.

“Our military is being mobilized so at the end of the year we will give it to a lot of people very rapidly,” he said.

Bright, who until last month was the deputy assistant secretary for preparedness and response at Health and Human Services and director of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, or BARDA, alleges he was shoved out of a key coronavirus response job for pushing back on "efforts to fund potentially dangerous drugs promoted by those with political connections."

He's filed a whistleblower complaint against the Department of Health and Human Services.

The department in a statement Thursday morning said it "strongly disagrees with the allegations and characterizations" in Bright's complaint, which it claimed is filled with one-sided arguments and misinformation."

Trump dismissed Bright as a "disgruntled employee" on Twitter ahead of his testimony.

"I don’t know the so-called Whistleblower Rick Bright, never met him or even heard of him, but to me he is a disgruntled employee, not liked or respected by people I spoke to and who, with his attitude, should no longer be working for our government!" Trump tweeted Thursday morning.