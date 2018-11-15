Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

By Allan Smith

Thousands of Twitter users on Thursday pounced on a tweet from a Washington Examiner reporter who posted a photo of newly elected Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez that he claimed was proof she was not "struggling" for money.

Reporter Eddie Scarry's tweet followed Ocasio-Cortez's telling The New York Times last week she would have difficulty paying for an apartment in Washington, D.C., until she starts collecting her congressional salary next year.

Twitter users proceeded to blast Scarry for the tweet.

"Holy s---." wrote New York Post reporter Joe Tacopino. "She's wearing clothes."

"A skirt AND shoes?!?" wrote TV director Miles Kahn. "Get a load of Marie-Antoinette over here."

As of 6 p.m. ET, the tweet had more than 5,000 replies compared to roughly 50 retweets and 200 likes, creating what is known online as a "ratio" of more replies than retweets and likes.

"Very curious how she speaks of struggling to afford an apartment in dc while also living rent-free in so many people's heads," wrote Josh Billinson of the Independent Journal Review.

"Would you call a male member of congress a boy?" tweeted Vox's Liz Plank. "Would you post a creep shot of them only to insult their appearance? You should be ashamed of yourself."

Scarry jumped into the fray, quote-tweeting some who were critical of his tweet to defend himself from the onslaught. He even tweeted out an Amazon link to his book, "Fraud and Fiction: The Real Truth Behind Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House."

The page was then flooded with a series of one-star reviews.

Ocasio-Cortez did not immediately respond to a request for comment from NBC News.