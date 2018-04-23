A critical week for Mike Pompeo, on a rocky path to Senate confirmation

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings. SUBSCRIBE

WASHINGTON — CIA Director Mike Pompeo starts off a crucial week in his journey to Senate confirmation as secretary of state facing a Monday committee vote that's likely to be an unfavorable one, and a razor-thin margin of support in the full chamber.

All Democrats on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, as well as committee member Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., have announced their opposition to Pompeo's nomination. If all stick to that position at Monday's 5 p.m. ET vote, the nomination will not have enough support to be reported favorably to the full Senate.

Despite that lack of support at the committee level, Republican and Democratic leadership aides say that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., can still bring up his nomination for a floor vote and is expected to do so later in the week — regardless of the committee vote — after jumping over some procedural hurdles.

The last Cabinet-level nominee to be reported unfavorably by a committee and still confirmed by the full Senate, according to the Senate Historian’s Office, was Henry Wallace, who was confirmed in 1945 to serve as President Franklin Delano Roosevelt’s commerce secretary.