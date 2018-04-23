Senate Foreign Relations Committee backs Pompeo's nomination after last-minute reversal by Sen. Rand Paul

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings. SUBSCRIBE

WASHINGTON — Amid several last-minute twists, CIA Director Mike Pompeo was reported favorably to serve as the next secretary of state by the Senate Foreign Relations Committee in a Monday evening vote.

Following the announcement by Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., moments before the panel was scheduled to vote that he had reversed his opposition to Pompeo's nomination, the committee voted 11-9 along party lines, with Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del., voting present. The rest of the Democrats on the committee opposed Pompeo's nomination.

A last-minute decision by Rand Paul to support Pompeo helped him avoid the possibility of becoming the first Cabinet-level nominee in seven decades to have his nomination approved by the full Senate following an unfavorable committee vote. Leah Millis / Reuters file

Republicans also ran into an obstacle after it became clear that one of their members, Sen. Johnny Isakson, R-Georgia, would not be physically back in the Capitol until late at night because he was delivering a eulogy at the funeral of a close friend in Atlanta. Even though Isakson voted by proxy, senators had to be physically present for the vote to advance to the floor. After a brief delay, Coons changed his "no" vote on Pompeo’s nomination to present so that it could be reported out of committee favorably.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., is likely to bring up Pompeo's nomination for a floor vote later in the week, Republican and Democratic leadership aides have said. Paul’s backing and support from several red state Democrats make Pompeo’s confirmation almost certain.

Paul had opposed Pompeo's confirmation since President Trump picked him in March to replace Rex Tillerson as the nation's top diplomat. But on Monday, the Kentucky senator said in a series of tweets that he had received assurances that Pompeo agrees with President Donald Trump's belief that the Iraq war was a "mistake."

"Having received assurances from President Trump and Director Pompeo that he agrees with the President on these important issues, I have decided to support his nomination to be our next Secretary of State," Paul tweeted.

At the White House, Trump said, "I heard Rand Paul went yes...he’s a good man. I said he’d never let us down. He’s a good man."

Earlier in the day, two vulnerable Senate Democrats facing tough re-election bids — Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Joe Donnelly of Indiana — said they planned to vote for Pompeo should the nomination reach the Senate floor. Along with the previously announced backing of Sen. Heidi Heitkamp, D-N.D., also up for re-election this year, their support would make Pompeo’s confirmation almost certain.

Hours before the committee vote Monday, President Donald Trump slammed Democrats for that position. "Hard to believe Obstructionists May vote against Mike Pompeo for Secretary of State ..." he tweeted.

The president did not mention Paul, and White House legislative affairs director Marc Short told reporters Monday morning that the administration believed there was "a good chance" that the Kentucky senator would change his position and vote for Pompeo later in the day.

A spokesperson for Paul told NBC News that there were "no changes at this time" to the senator's plans to vote against the nomination.