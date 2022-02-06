Crossing party lines, Manchin endorses Murkowski for reelection

WASHINGTON — Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia on Sunday endorsed the reelection campaign of his Republican colleague Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, who is facing a toughchallenger this year supported by former President Donald Trump.

"I'm endorsing my dear friend Lisa Murkowski," Manchin said on CNN's "State of the Union" Sunday. "Alaska could only be so lucky to have her continue to serve them."

Murkowski returned the favor, saying she'll endorse Manchin, who is up for reelection in 2024, if he decides to run.

The two moderate senators appeared on the show in a joint interview to promote bipartisanship following the passage of President Joe Biden's infrastructure deal and amid early talks to change the Electoral Count Act.

"It’s hypocritical to basically work with a person day in and day out and then, when they’re in cycle, you’re supposed to be against them because they have an R or D by their name,” said Manchin.

In June, Trump endorsed Kelly Tshibaka in her campaign to unseat Murkowski, giving his backing to an outsider candidate who has echoed his false claims of election fraud. His endorsement came a few months after Murkowski voted to convict him for allegedly inciting the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

Both Murkowski and Manchin have crossed party lines on a host of legislative issues, drawing ire from members of their own caucus. The Alaska Republican opposed an effort by Republicans to repeal Obamacare in 2019, while West Virginia Democrat said last month he would not support President Joe Biden's signature Build Back Better Act.

With Trump endorsing her challenger, Murkowski, who announced her reelection campaign in November, could face a competitive race. The former president won Alaska by 10 percentage points in the 2020 presidential election.