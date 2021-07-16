Democratic congresswoman among 9 arrested in voting rights protest

U.S. Rep. Joyce Beatty, D-Ohio, was one of nine people arrested Thursday at a voting rights demonstration in the Hart Senate Office Building — an arrest the Congressional Black Caucus chair celebrated on social media.

"#GoodTrouble," Beatty, 71, tweeted after she was led off in plastic cuffs - a reference to her late friend and civil rights icon Rep. John Lewis.

Beatty, wearing a T-shirt that read "Protect Our Voting Rights," had led a group of protesters into the building in the Capitol complex, where they chanted, "pass For the People Act," the sweeping voting rights legislation that's stalled in the Senate.

Capitol Police said the group was "demonstrating in a prohibited area on Capitol grounds" and ignored commands to disperse. Video of Beatty's arrest showed her chanting, "Fight for justice" as she was led away.

"Let the people vote," Beatty tweeted along with pictures of her arrest afterward.

In a statement afterwards, Beatty said, “I stand in solidarity with Black women and allies across the country in defense of our constitutional right to vote. We have come too far and fought too hard to see everything systematically dismantled and restricted by those who wish to silence us. Be assured that this is just the beginning. This is Our Power, Our Message.”