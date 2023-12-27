Democratic group makes a $5.9 million bet on flipping George Santos' House seat

The Democratic-aligned House Majority PAC is putting down $5.2 million in initial reservations for TV and digital ads to try to win the House special election to replace the expelled Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., the group told NBC News.

The group said it will spend $3.7 million on TV and $1.5 million on digital platforms, along with $700,000 on mail ads, in the weeks ahead of the Feb. 13 contest in New York’s 3rd Congressional District. The election pits Democrat Tom Suozzi, a former congressman eying a comeback, against Republican nominee Mazi Melesa Pilip, a Nassau County legislator.

The competitive district, which includes parts of Long Island and Queens, voted for President Joe Biden in 2020 before it elected Santos in 2022. But his subsequently unearthed biographical fabrications and sweeping federal indictment prompted the House to expel him on Dec. 1. It is the type of district that will be heavily contested next November, and it could determine which party wins the chamber, which Republicans now narrowly control.

George Santos holds a news conference to address efforts to expel him from the House at the U.S. Capitol on Nov. 30. Elizabeth Frantz / Reuters

The contest “represents the first step to Democrats taking back the House in 2024,” House Majority PAC President Mike Smith said in response to written questions. “A resurgence in New York represents House Democrats’ best path to the majority.”

“This race is about New Yorkers, and voters in NY-03 are looking for someone to right the ship after Republicans propped up a serial fraudster in 2022 — and no one is better suited for that than Tom Suozzi,” Smith said when asked whether Biden’s low approval rating will be a factor in the special election.