Democratic pressure mounts on Sen. Bob Menendez to resign

Democratic pressure is growing on Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., to resign after he was charged with bribery in an indictment filed in Manhattan federal court that was made public Friday.

Rep. Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J., and Democratic state committee chairman LeRoy J. Jones Jr. have joined the growing chorus of New Jersey politicians calling for Menendez to step down.

Gottheimer said in a statement on Saturday that Menendez "has been a critical voice and a tough fighter for Jersey, with a strong record," that includes gun safety, protecting women's rights and fighting racism and anti-Semitism.

"I believe the Senator deserves his day in court, with a presumption of innocence," Gottheimer said in the statement posted to X, the social media site formerly known as Twitter. "That said, given the gravity of the allegations, I believe it will be difficult for the Senator to carry out his responsibilities. For the good of the state, he should step aside as he focuses on his defense."

Jones Jr. issued a similar statement, calling on Menendez to "resign so that he can focus his full attention on his legal defense," while urging that he "should be afforded the same presumption of innocence that the U.S. Constitution guarantees to all Americans."

Their remarks come after New Jersey's Gov. Phil Murphy, as well as Reps. Andy Kim and Mikie Sherrill, called on Menendez to resign on Friday.

Kim announced Saturday that he plans on running against Menendez. "Not something I expected to do, but NJ deserves better," Kim wrote on a post to his X account asking for donations. "We cannot jeopardize the Senate or compromise our integrity."

Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., also called on Menendez to resign over the weekend. "He’s entitled to the presumption of innocence under our system, but he is not entitled to continue to wield influence over national policy, especially given the serious and specific nature of the allegations. I hope he chooses an honorable exit and focuses on his trial," Fetterman said in a statement.

He rejected calls for his resignation on Friday, saying in a statement: “Those who believe in justice believe in innocence until proven guilty. I intend to continue to fight for the people of New Jersey with the same success I’ve had for the past five decades."

“This is the same record of success these very same leaders have lauded all along. It is not lost on me how quickly some are rushing to judge a Latino and push him out of his seat. I am not going anywhere,” he added.

Menendez and his wife, Nadine Menendez, were charged with conspiracy to commit bribery, conspiracy to commit honest services fraud and conspiracy to commit extortion under color of official right, according to his second indictment since becoming a senator.

Menendez allegedly wielded the power of his official position to enrich three New Jersey businessmen and benefit the Egyptian government.

