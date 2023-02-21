Democratic Rep. David Cicilline says he's leaving Congress early for new job in June

WASHINGTON — Rep. David Cicilline, a Rhode Island Democrat, announced Tuesday he will leave Congress early at the end of May to become the new president and CEO of the Rhode Island Foundation, marking a rare resignation early in a session.

“Serving the people of Rhode Island’s First Congressional District has been the honor of my lifetime," Cicilline said in a statement. "As President and CEO of one of the largest and oldest community foundations in the nation, I look forward to expanding on the work I have led for nearly thirty years in helping to improve the lives of all Rhode Islanders."

He will begin his new job on June 1, 2023, the statement said.

Cicilline, who represents a Democratic-leaning district around Providence, has served in the House since 2011. He previously chaired the House Democratic Policy and Communications Committee last session, and he chaired the House Judiciary Committee's antitrust subcommittee. He also served as an impeachment manager in former President Donald Trump's second impeachment trial, following the Jan. 6 attack.

Cicilline sought to become assistant minority leader this session during the leadership shakeup but ultimately dropped his bid to make way for Rep. Jim Clyburn, D-S.C.

The decision makes Cicilline the first Democrat to retire from the House without seeking higher office in this congressional session.

"The chance to lead the Rhode Island Foundation was unexpected, but it is an extraordinary opportunity to have an even more direct and meaningful impact on the lives of residents of our state," he said. "The same energy and commitment I brought to elected office, I will now bring as CEO of the Rhode Island Foundation, advancing their mission to ensure all Rhode Islanders can achieve economic security, access quality, affordable healthcare, and attain the education and training that will set them on a path to prosperity."