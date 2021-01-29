Rep. Cori Bush moving office away from Marjorie Taylor Greene 'for my team's safety'

WASHINGTON — Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo., said Friday that she’s moving her congressional office away from Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's after the Georgia Republican and her staff allegedly “berated” her in a hallway.

“A maskless Marjorie Taylor Greene & her staff berated me in a hallway. She targeted me & others on social media. I'm moving my office away from hers for my team's safety,” tweeted Bush, a freshman House member.

Bush added in her tweet, “I've called for the expulsion of members who incited the insurrection from Day 1. Bring H.Res 25 to a vote.”

Greene responded on Twitter by claiming Bush was lying about the encounter and that in fact, the Democratic congresswoman berated her.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., ordered Bush's office change after the Missouri congresswoman made the request following the incident, an aide to the speaker told NBC News on Friday.

It’s unclear when the incident occurred or what was said by Greene, also a freshman, and her staff.

Until now, Bush’s office has been located just a few doors down from Greene’s in the Longworth House Office Building. It’s rare for members to move rooms during a session of Congress. The locations of freshmen members' offices are typically determined during a room lottery that occurs during orientation, a few weeks before their term starts. Incoming lawmakers, however, aren’t always aware which members’ offices will be near their own.

The kerfuffle comes as Greene faces calls from lawmakers for her expulsion from Congress or at least removal from the House Education and Labor Committee, which she was appointed to this week by House Republican leaders.

Pelosi lashed out at her GOP counterparts Thursday for the decision to appoint her to the committee given Greene's statements questioning the legitimacy of mass shootings and her harassment of student survivors.

Greene has also expressed support for the QAnon conspiracy theory and called for violence against top Democrats, including Pelosi. The speaker said Thursday that her members are not only under threat from outside groups, but from “the enemy is within,” referring to other lawmakers.

At a White House press briefing Friday, press secretary Jen Psaki was asked specifically about Greene and whether someone who has supported QAnon and expressed racist, and anti-Semitic views should be serving on House committees.

“We don’t want to elevate conspiracy theories further in the briefing room,” Psaki said, adding that the White House would leave decisions about committees to Congress.

Meanwhile, Reps. Nikema Williams, D-Ga., and Sara Jacobs, D-Calif., said Friday that they plan to unveil a resolution next week that would formally censure Greene and call for her resignation from Congress, their offices said.