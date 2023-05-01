Democratic Sen. Ben Cardin of Maryland says he won't seek re-election in 2024

WASHINGTON — Sen. Ben Cardin, D-Md., announced Monday that he has decided not to seek re-election next year.

"It's time," Cardin said in an interview with his local newspaper, The Baltimore Sun.

"I always knew this election cycle would be the one I would be thinking about not running again, so it's not something that hit me by surprise. I enjoy life. There are other things I can do," he added.

The 79-year-old’s departure leaves open a coveted vacancy for possible Senate contenders, from Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., in the House, to Maryland's former GOP governor, Larry Hogan, among others.

Cardin's retirement from the Senate could lead to a crowded primary in the heavily Democratic state during the presidential election cycle. Ten Democrats ran for Maryland governor last year — including eventual primary and general-election winner Wes Moore, as well as former Labor Secretary Tom Perez, former state Comptroller Peter Franchot, and former Prince George's County Executive Rushern Baker.

Cardin's office did not immediately respond to NBC New's request for additional comment.

Cardin hasn't ruled out doing other things professionally, telling the Baltimore Sun, "I actually think I'd be a good professor, a teacher. I might do some of that. ... I think I'm at that top of my game physically, I really do. But I'm not skiing and I'm not climbing steep cliffs anymore and, as I go down steps, I'm holding on. So things are changing."

Democrats, who narrowly hold the Senate majority, face a competitive race for control of the Senate next year. They will have to defend 20 seats, not including those of three independents, two of whom have caucused with the party. That's compared to only 10 Republicans up for re-election.

Other Democrats who are up for re-election in 2024 who have also announced plans to retire from Congress include Sens. Dianne Feinstein of California and Debbie Stabenow of Michigan.

Cardin has served in Congress for more than three decades. He was a member in the House from 1987 to 2007 and has served in the Senate since then. He currently chairs the Senate Small Business and Entrepreneurship Committee and has also served as its ranking member and ranking member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.