Democratic Sen. Ben Ray Lujan hospitalized after stroke

WASHINGTON — Democratic Sen. Ben Ray Lujan of New Mexico suffered a stroke and underwent surgery over the weekend, his office said Tuesday, adding that he is expected to make a full recovery.

Lujan, 49, started to experience dizziness and fatigue on Thursday and checked himself into Christus St. Vincent Regional Hospital in Santa Fe and then transferred to UNM Hospital in Albuquerque where he was found "to have suffered a stroke in the cerebellum, affecting his balance," said Carlos Sanchez, Lujan's chief of staff, in a statement.

"As part of his treatment plan, he subsequently underwent decompressive surgery to ease swelling," Sanchez added.

His office did not specify when the first-term senator plans to be back in Washington.

Lujan's absence from the Senate means Democrats will lack the 50 members needed for any purely partisan votes.

Democrats would not need any GOP votes to confirm President Joe Biden's eventual Supreme Court nominee so long as the party is unified in its support. Biden has indicated he plans to name his pick before March.