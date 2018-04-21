Democratic Senate leader announces plans to introduce bill to 'decriminalize' marijuana

The announcement, which came on 4/20 (slang for marijuana use), was the first time the Democratic leader has publicly advocated for removing weed from the list of Schedule 1 substances under the Controlled Substances Act, a category that includes drugs such as heroin that are considered to have no medicinal value, great potential danger and a severe risk of abuse.

The move has been repeatedly proposed in recent years by both Democratic and Republican members of Congress, though Schumer would be the first congressional leader to sponsor such a measure.

The bill would not restrict the federal government’s ability to prevent trafficking from states where marijuana is legal to states where it isn’t.

Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer talks with reporters following the weekly Democratic policy luncheon at the Capitol on Tuesday. Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Schumer's election-year announcement comes as politicians at every level are weighing or embracing the concept of marijuana legalization in ever-greater numbers.

Those developments reflect the growing public support for marijuana legalization: Sixty percent of Americans say they support the idea, according to a NBC News/Wall Street Journal survey released in January. Young voters are especially likely to back the shift.

A growing list of states — including Alaska, California, Colorado, Oregon, Massachusetts, Nevada, Vermont and Washington, along with Washington, D.C. — have all moved to legalize pot for recreational use.

And over the past week alone, several current and former Hill lawmakers grabbed headlines over their advocacy of a change in the federal government's approach to marijuana policy.

Former Speaker John Boehner, R-Ohio, who in 2011 said that he was “unalterably opposed” to the legalization of pot, said last week that his position on the issue had "evolved" and that he now supported de-scheduling marijuana and was joining the board of a cannabis company.