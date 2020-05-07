Democratic senators urge Mnuchin not to politicize the struggling USPS

More than two dozen Democratic senators are urging Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin to stamp out politics from any discussion of price hikes or service changes to the struggling U.S. Postal Service.
The essential service is in danger of bankruptcy as it finds itself in President Donald Trump's line of fire, as well as some Senate Republicans, while millions of Americans rely on the agency as one of the only mechanisms available to connect with people and services during the virtual nationwide shutdown created by the coronavirus pandemic.
In a letter obtained exclusively by NBC News, Sen. Tom Udall, D-N.M., along with 29 prominent Senate Democrats, including former presidential candidates Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Kamala Harris, and Corey Booker, called on Mnuchin to “reject any politically-motivated conditions that would force price increases, service or benefit cuts, or otherwise hinder the excellent work of the USPS when considering the pledged $10 billion emergency loan or any other relief for the USPS.”
The senators' urging comes as Trump on Wednesday replaced Postmaster General Megan Brennan — who was appointed by former President Barack Obama in 2015 and was the first woman to hold the position — with Louis DeJoy, a top Republican donor.
Trump previously told the agency to raise its shipping rates by “approximately four times” before it can access the aid already approved in the initial CARES stimulus package, or seek more funding.
Acknowledging the economic uncertainty the virus has created, the senators argue the Postal Service is necessary “to ensure everyone is able to get their essential medicine prescriptions, purchase items not available in their area, or to keep in touch with loved ones in a time of social distancing.”
Though the USPS board of governors is majority Republican and is “appointed by the President of the United States with the advice and consent of the Senate,” the agency is facing questions from some prominent Senate Republicans.
Senator Ron Johnson, R-Wis., Chairman of the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, wrote a letter to the Postmaster General on Wednesday asking for weekly revenue reports from the agency. He claims the USPS may not have been transparent with its publicly reported revenue losses.
“Despite recent media reports suggesting that the COVID-19 pandemic has drastically hurt USPS, the revenue data provided to my staff for the first five weeks of the crisis shows a different story.”
Though Johnson helped secure a bipartisan $10 billion loan to the USPS as part of the first CARES package, he questions the high revenue losses that USPS is projecting.
“From March 16, 2020, through April 19, 2020, revenues for USPS were down 5.86 percent compared with similar dates last year. That was a far cry from the 30 percent that USPS had been publicly projecting,” he said.
Rep. Gerry Connolly, D-Va., chairman of the House Subcommittee on Government Operations, which has jurisdiction over the Postal Service, has been one of the strongest advocates for the USPS and against the politicization of the agency.
“If Sen. Johnson is under the misimpression that they are exaggerating and that the effects of the pandemic somehow have bypassed the Postal Service he could not be more wrong,” Connolly told NBC News. “I hope he gets an education quick because we need to provide immediate relief to the Postal Service.”
Brennan warned Johnson and Ranking Member Sen. Gary Peters, D-Mich., that USPS debt could balloon to $54.3 billion over the next 10 years due to COVID-19.
“Based on these projections, it is expected that the Postal Service’s financial condition will worsen significantly compared to previous estimates,” Brennan wrote in a letter. “Our current projections, which are based upon the assumptions indicated herein, indicate the Postal Service would be essentially illiquid in September 2020 if additional cash is not obtained.”
The bipartisan USPS, which has existed since the 18th century, and Democratic lawmakers note the inevitable backlash Republicans would receive if it were to cease to exist — particularly in a presidential election year.
“So many people depend on the Postal Service, and Congress should work to find bipartisan common ground to ensure they are able to continue providing their critical services,” Peters told NBC News.