WASHINGTON — Democrats slammed Israel Thursday over its decision to block pro-Palestinian Democratic Reps. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan from entering the country during a trip they had planned to take this weekend to Israel and the West Bank.
Many lawmakers warned of the move's potentially negative impact on the U.S.-Israel relationship; called on Israeli officials to reverse Thursday's announcement and return to an earlier position allowing the pair to enter the country; and accused President Donald Trump of instigating the move.
Ahead of the Israeli government’s announcement, Trump tweeted that it would “show great weakness” if the country allowed the two elected members of Congress to enter, later tweeting that "Representatives Omar and Tlaib are the face of the Democrat Party, and they HATE Israel!" Both members of Congress are Muslim.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called the decision "a sad reversal" and "deeply disappointing": "I pray that the Government of Israel will reverse that denial," she said in a statement, calling the move "a sign of weakness, and beneath the dignity of the great State of Israel."
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., who is Jewish, also said in a statement that denying the two lawmakers entry was "a sign of weakness, not strength" that "will only hurt the U.S.-Israel relationship and support for Israel in America."
"Many strong supporters of Israel will be deeply disappointed in this decision, which the Israeli government should reverse," he said.
“Banning Congresswomen Omar and Tlaib from entering Israel and Palestine is a sign of enormous disrespect to these elected leaders, to the United States Congress, and to the principles of democracy. The Israeli government should reverse this decision and allow them in,” tweeted Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, who is running for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination and has also been a critic of the Israeli government.
Omar herself responded Thursday afternoon. "Trump's Muslim ban is what Israel is implementing, this time against two duly elected Members of Congress," she said, in a lengthy statement posted on Twitter that called the decision "both an insult to democratic values and a chilling response to a visit by government officials from an allied nation."
The third highest-ranking Democrat in the House, Rep. James Clyburn, D-S.C., tweeted that the decision is “antithetical” to the democratic values shared by the U.S. and Israel.
Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., an ally of Omar and Tlaib, tweeted that Netanyahu should reconsider the move, which she said sends a “dangerous message.”
Several Democrats, including Jewish Reps. Nita Lowey and Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y. — all of whom have previously questioned Omar and Tlaib for their critical statements about Israel — defended them and criticized Israel over Thursday's move.
“I don’t like the way these members often talk about Israel, but a decision to ban congressional critics from Israel would be a big mistake," tweeted Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., adding that the move to bar the two would "do long term harm to the U.S.-Israel relationship.”
“When you attack one of us, you attack all of us. Netanyahu is stoking division and punishing dissent just like the occupant of the White House,” said Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., a close ally of the two members, who Pressley said have been subject “to some of the most vile and vicious attacks simply for being who they are.”
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y. — the fourth member of the so-called "squad," along with Pressley, Omar and Tlaib — tweeted that lawmakers "are frequently asked to visit Israel to 'see things for ourselves.' But Netanyahu choosing to ban the only 2 Muslim women in Congress from entering tells the US that only *some* Americans are welcome to Israel, not all," adding that "Trump is exporting his bigotry & making matters worse."
Many members suggested that the move was provoked by Trump’s policies and statements, including comments specifically about the two congresswomen. “This is a craven, partisan, racist weaponization of the US-Israel relationship that will do lasting damage,” Rep. Jared Huffman, D-Calif., tweeted, suggesting that Trump was trying to play “electoral map games” with the states the two women represent.
“Banning Muslims from travel is one of Trump's most consistent policy positions,” tweeted Rep. Judy Chu, D-Calif., referring to Trump’s proposal during his 2016 presidential bid to ban all Muslims from entering the United States.
House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md., who co-led an official congressional delegation trip to Israel last week with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., had helped secure a statement from Israeli ambassador to the U.S. Ron Dermer last month that the government there would not deny entry to any member of Congress "out of respect for the U.S. Congress and the great alliance between Israel and America," an aide to Hoyer told NBC News on Thursday — a position reversed in Thursday's announcement.
Hoyer had been working since Wednesday to convince the Israeli government to allow the pair entry, speaking directly to Dermer and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the aide said.
Other House Democrats who lobbied Dermer not to bar Omar and Tlaib from visiting the country included Reps. Brad Schneider, D-Ill., Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J., and Lowey, NBC News confirmed with sources familiar with the conversations.
The most influential pro-Israel group, the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, said on Twitter that all members of Congress should be able to visit the country.
In a statement defending the decision shortly after Trump's tweet, Netanyahu called Omar and Tlaib "leading activists in promoting boycott legislation against Israel in the US Congress" and accused them of "planning a campaign whose sole purpose was to strengthen the boycott and negate Israel's legitimacy.”
He added that they had not sought "any meeting with an official Israeli official in both the government and the opposition."
Omar and Tlaib were among 17 House members to vote against a bill last month that opposed efforts to delegitimize Israel through the Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions movement, known as BDS, which passed overwhelmingly with 398 members in support.
Few GOP lawmakers weighed in early Thursday on the Israeli move, though Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., tweeted that it was a "mistake."
The Republican Jewish Coalition, meanwhile, called “the right decision.”
Several Republican members of Congress visited Israel last week on the official congressional delegation visit led by Hoyer and McCarthy.
Speaking to Fox News on Wednesday, McCarthy said that Omar and Tlaib should have joined the Israel tour last week with other members of Congress.
"The one thing that should’ve happened, they should’ve come with their colleagues," McCarthy said. "They should’ve come together where they can have a meeting with Israel, with the Palestinian Authority, with those who were running against [Netanyahu] at the same time."