Dems call on Trump to cancel Putin summit after Russian hacking indictments

WASHINGTON — Top Democrats called Friday for President Donald Trump to cancel his planned summit next week with Russian President Vladimir Putin following the announcement by the Justice Department that 12 Russian intelligence officers had been indicted over the hacking of the Democratic National Committee and Hillary Clinton’s campaign during the 2016 presidential race.

“President Trump should cancel his meeting with Vladimir Putin until Russia takes demonstrable and transparent steps to prove that they won’t interfere in future elections,” Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said in a statement shortly after the announcement. “Glad-handing with Vladimir Putin on the heels of these indictments would be an insult to our democracy.”

Sen. Jack Reed of Rhode Island, the top Democrat on the Senate Armed Services Committee, also called on Trump to immediately cancel the summit, "in light of this stunning indictment by the Justice Department that these Russian conspirators attacked our democracy and were communicating with Americans to interfere in our election."

So did Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., ranking member on the House Intelligence Committee. "Because it is abundantly clear that the President will not confront Putin on the charges laid out in this indictment and its predecessor, and in the wake of his disastrous visit with our allies, it is in the strong national security interests of the United States for the President to cancel any meeting with Putin," he said in a statement.

Sen. Cory Booker, D.J. tweeted that the president "should cancel Monday's summit with Putin. If he doesn't and fails to confront Putin it's Presidential malpractice."

Some Democrats, such as Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia, the ranking Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee — which has been conducting its own probe into Russian meddling — and Rep. Dina Titus, D-Nev., said Friday that there should be no one-on-one meeting between Trump and Putin.

Other Democrats, such as Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., said Trump should still meet with Putin to deliver demands to the Russian leader that he turn over individuals named in the indictment, withdraw from Crimea and pressure Iran to leave Syria.

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said the president needed to use the meeting to "demand and secure a real, concrete and comprehensive agreement that the Russians will cease their ongoing attacks on our democracy," she said. "Failure to stand up to Putin would constitute a profound betrayal of the Constitution and our democracy."

Friday's news came just days ahead of the planned Putin summit, as Trump met Friday with Queen Elizabeth II in England.

Congressional Democrats applauded the announcement, including some directly affected by the 2016 presidential campaign.

Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, D-Fla., who was DNC chairwoman during the cyberattacks, noted Friday that the committee was the first major target of the Russian attack on the U.S. She resigned as DNC chairwoman in July 2016 after emails surfaced showing committee officials favored Clinton over Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.

“I strongly believe that every individual who helped carry it out — foreign or domestic — should be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law,” Wasserman Schultz said in a statement. “I’m pleased that the Justice Department is following the facts wherever they may lead, despite Donald Trump’s dangerous distortions and his refusal to acknowledge the conclusions reached by the American intelligence community.”

Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., Clinton’s vice-presidential nominee, tweeted Friday that the indictments "prove, yet again, that hostile Russian actors targeted Americans with sophisticated crimes in 2016. This investigation must continue — unobstructed — to keep protecting Americans, safeguarding future elections, and holding criminals responsible for their actions.”

The top Democrat on the House Judiciary Committee, Rep. Jerry Nadler of New York, said Friday “this is not a joke” and “this is no witch hunt."

“It is now obvious that any Republican still standing in the way of the special counsel’s investigation not only abets the obstruction of justice, but gives comfort to a foreign adversary,” he said.

Few Republicans — and no senior GOP leaders or committee chairs conducting Russia investigations — immediately weighed in on the indictment. Rep. Lee Zeldin, R-N.Y., praised the announcement while reflecting Republican calls for limits on the probe's scope, tweeting: “Great progress today by DOJ/FBI & our Intel community to bring transparency & accountability re DNC/DCCC hacking. Regardless of being GOP or Dem, conservative or liberal, Americans must stand united against meddling by foreign adversaries. Keep investigation w/in scope!”

Later, Rep. Mark Meadows, chairman of the House Freedom Caucus, sounded similar note. "If at any time you can put bad guys in jail, that is a good thing," he told reporters. "And so obviously we applaud the work of the special counsel — hopefully that brings us closer to a conclusion."

He also denied reports he was in the process of filing a bill to impeach acting attorney general Rod Rosenstein, saying only that the move had been "an option on the table for months."

The Senate left Washington for the week on Thursday afternoon, and House lawmakers left for the week on Friday morning before the release of the indictment.

Meanwhile, Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., said that the major voting machine companies are refusing to answer “the most basic questions about whether they are adequately protecting our elections.” He said that Congress should now pass his proposed legislation that would require paper ballots and audits.

“Anything less is an invitation to Russian to do this again,” Wyden tweeted.