Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings. SUBSCRIBE

WASHINGTON — Lawmakers excoriated EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt for recent revelations of ethical lapses and excessive spending during a hearing on the EPA's 2019 budget request Thursday, with Democrats and at least one Republican informing the embattled agency chief that they found his leadership lacking.

Rep. Frank Pallone, D-N.J., ranking member of the House Energy and Commerce committee, called Pruitt an "embarrassment to President Trump" and said that if he were president, "I'd just get rid of you."

Pallone also said he was confident that further investigations into the reports of lavish trips and pricey office purchases will "affirm what I’ve come to believe is true: that you are unfit to hold public office and undeserving of the public trust."

In his opening statement, Pruitt generally addressed some of the allegations he faces — ranging from retaliation against staffers who questioned him to exotic trips on taxpayers' dime to the purchase of a $43,000 soundproof telephone booth in his office — and said that he has "nothing to hide" in how he has led the EPA. He added that much of what has been said about him has been "half-truths or stories that have been so twisted that they do not resemble reality."

But support for Pruitt on Capitol Hill has waned in recent days, with even a handful of congressional Republicans joining Democrats in critiquing his conduct and calling for his resignation. Late last month, it also became known that Pruitt paid only $50 a night to stay in a Capitol Hill condo with connections to a Washington-based lobbyist who works at a firm that represents fossil fuel companies. And in April, the Associated Press reported that the EPA had spent millions on a 20-member security detail for Pruitt.