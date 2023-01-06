Democrats mark Jan. 6 anniversary in solemn ceremony at the Capitol

House Democrats marked the second anniversary of the Jan. 6 riot Friday with a solemn ceremony on the steps of the U.S. Capitol, which Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries called "a citadel of democracy" that had come under assault that day.

Jeffries, in his first official public act as minority leader, paid special tribute to the officers who died or suffered grievous injuries in defending the Capitol against the "bloodthirsty violence of the insurrectionist mob."

"We stand here today with our democracy intact because of those officers," he said.

A bipartisan group of lawmakers observe a moment of silence on the steps of the Capitol on the second anniversary of the Jan. 6 riot. OLIVIER DOULIERY Olivier Douliery / AFP via Getty Images

Jeffries, of New York, noted the rioters "attempted to halt the peaceful transfer of power" by blocking the certification of President Joe Biden's Electoral College victory.

"They failed because of the bravery and valor of the U.S. Capitol Police and the Metropolitan Police Department officers who fought heroically to defend our democracy," he said. "We will never forget their sacrifice and we will never forget that day."

Jeffries then led the crowd, which included families of the fallen officers, in a moment of silence that lasted 140 seconds — one second for each officer who suffered serious injuries.

No House Republicans were in attendance. Last year, only then-Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., joined House Democrats for a moment of silence on the first anniversary of the attack.

The president will mark the anniversary with a ceremony at the White House, where he'll make remarks and award the Presidential Citizens Medal to a dozen of election workers, officials and law enforcement officers for “contributions to our democracy” before and during the riot.

The medal is the country's second-highest civilian honor.