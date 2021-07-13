Democrats plow ahead with partisan infrastructure spending measure

WASHINGTON — Senate Democrats are hurrying to finalize a massive infrastructure spending bill that will pass on partisan lines and approve spending for a series of projects that weren't included in a deal struck with Republicans.

Lawmakers worked late into the night on Monday and will continue to work on Tuesday. Democrats are hoping to approve the partisan measure before their August recess, when lawmakers leave Washington for a month.

The Democrats on the Senate Budget Committee are negotiating a bill that could pass through the arcane budget reconciliation process that only requires 50 votes to pass. This means they could potentially pass the measure without any Republican support if every Democrat agrees.

The Democrats could reach an agreement as early as Tuesday, said Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., after an hours-long meeting Monday night at the Capitol with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and White House representatives.

"We're reconvening tomorrow night, I think there's a very decent that we get to a resolution tomorrow night," Van Hollen told reporters. "I'm hopeful we get a deal tomorrow. I think we made progress tonight, and I think we have a decent chance."

Senators would not divulge any of the details of the discussions. They have also refused to say how much money they expect the bill will spend.

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., chairman of the Budget Committee, said they had a “really good discussion” and “there is widespread agreement that we are going to pass the most consequential piece of legislation for working families in the modern history of this country.”

Earlier in the day, Sanders met with President Joe Biden at the White House and told reporters afterward, “So I think we are on the same page.”

Senators admitted Monday that they are facing a time crunch because of the August recess.

“We're facing a shortage of time,” said Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Ore.

Meanwhile, the bipartisan group of Senators who reached an agreement with Biden is still working to churn out the text of their bill.

Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, a leader of the bipartisan group, said 22 Senators will meet Tuesday, and that "probably about half the bill is written."

Schumer outlined his plan Monday to get both bills passed by the recess.

“It is my intention for the Senate to hold votes on the bipartisan infrastructure bill and a budget resolution,” he said on the Senate floor. “Members should prepare for a busier work period than usual, with the possibility of late night votes, weekend votes, and changes to the August schedule.”