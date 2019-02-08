Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Feb. 8, 2019, 2:45 PM GMT By Mike Memoli

WASHINGTON — Acting Attorney General Matt Whitaker told lawmakers Friday there has not been “any outside interference” with special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe during his time at the Justice Department, and that he has not discussed it with President Donald Trump.

Still, Whitaker said he would otherwise not share the contents of his private conversations with the president, raising the prospect of the first subpoena battle between the Trump administration and the new Democratic House majority.

Whitaker, the first high-ranking Trump administration official to appear for sworn testimony on Capitol Hill, said in prepared testimony before the House Judiciary Committee he would follow “longstanding executive branch policy and practice” to shield the discussions that could be subject to executive privilege, one day after Democrats dropped a threat to immediately subpoena him if he did so.

“I trust that the Members of this Committee will respect the confidentiality that is necessary to the proper functioning of the presidency — just as we respect the confidentiality necessary to the Legislative Branch,” Whitaker told the committee.

Democrats hoped to use the hearing to grill Whitaker, who had publicly criticized the Mueller investigation prior to serving as the Justice Department’s chief of staff and then in his current post, about any actions he might have taken to undercut the probe.

In his opening statement, Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., focused on the fact that Whitaker ignored the advice of Department of Justice ethics officials that he should recuse himself.

“You decided that your private interest in overseeing this particular investigation — and perhaps others from which you should have been recused — was more important than the integrity of the Department. The question that this committee must now ask is: why?” he said.

Whitaker was appearing before the committee voluntarily. But Nadler had repeatedly requested that Whitaker work out well in advance of the hearing whether he would not be able to answer questions of interest to the panel’s Democrats, including why he chose not to recuse himself from overseeing the Mueller probe, and whether he communicated any details he has learned about the probe to the president or members of his legal team.

Whitaker did not respond to the questions 48 hours in advance as Democrats requested, so the panel voted Thursday to authorize the use of a subpoena that they said could be issued Friday if Whitaker was evasive. That led the Justice Department to say Whitaker would not appear under a subpoena threat. Hours later, Nadler wrote to Whitaker saying they would agree to withhold any subpoena, and instead work with the Justice Department to resolve issues.

Rep. Doug Collins, R-Ga., the top Republican on the Judiciary Committee, accused the Democrats of overreaching so early into their new majority.

He used his opening statement to accuse Democrats of using Whitaker’s appearance simply for “political theater” designed to attack Trump and made a motion to adjourn the hearing before it even started.

"This is nothing more than a character assassination," he said.