Democrats' sweeping election overhaul bill hits roadblock with tie vote in Senate panel

WASHINGTON — Democrats hit roadblocks Tuesday as they sought to advance their massive voting and election overhaul bill to the full Senate after a long and contentious session.

A Senate Rules Committee vote to move the legislation forward concluded with a predictable 9-9 tie along party lines, trapping it in the panel until Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., makes a motion to send the measure to the full chamber.

"This is not the last you will hear. This is the beginning, as Sen. Schumer under his rights will be able to bring this bill to the floor," Senate Rules Chair Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., said after the vote.

But Democrats don't have the votes to pass it — and it's not clear they have a strategy to get there.

For now, Democrats have 49 members sponsoring the bill. The holdout is Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia, who opposes the current version and has said he wants a bipartisan plan instead.

But Republicans made clear they have no interest in compromising on core provisions of the bill, which would establish a federal floor for voting rights by requiring states to automatically register eligible voters and offer 15 days of early voting, among other provisions.

Led by Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., GOP senators blasted the legislation during the Tuesday markup as a federal takeover of elections by one party.

Even if Democrats unified their 50-member caucus and secured a majority for the bill, it is subject to a filibuster. And Manchin has insisted, repeatedly, that he won't vote to abolish the 60-vote rule.

Sen. Roy Blunt of Missouri, the Republican ranking member of the committee, told reporters Tuesday that the legislation "doesn't have any hope of passing."

"The majority leader will have to decide if he wants to bring a bill to the floor that can't possibly pass unless there's a change to the Senate rules."

Democratic leaders described the legislation as crucial to protecting American democracy from GOP-led restrictive voting laws in states like Arizona, Texas and Georgia, which some of them compared to Jim Crow.

"In democracy, when you lose an election, you try to persuade more voters to vote for you. You don’t try to ban the other side from voting," Schumer said. "That’s what dictators do."

The committee considered over thirty amendments, and only a handful were adopted.

They included one by Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., to require the attorney general to submit a report to Congress studying voting by mail for military and overseas voters, and one from Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, that eliminates the requirement that applicants for independent redistricting commissions disclose their affiliation with religious organizations.

Cruz also introduced amendments that failed, including one that would express a sense of the Senate condemning businesses boycotting Georgia over their new restrictive voting law. Klobuchar condemned the amendment because it stuck language in the underlying bill that said Russia interfered in the 2016 election. And Sen. Jon Ossof, D-Ga., also opposed the amendment, saying that while he is against boycotts of his state, he did not support the way the Cruz language characterized its voting law.

Klobuchar offered an amendment on behalf of Democrats to make a series of revisions to the bill, giving states waivers and flexibility to implement major pieces of it.

The amendment won the support of all Democrats, but the 9-9 tie meant it was not adopted. Aides said they could pursue the amendments on the Senate floor.

But first they'd have to break a filibuster to begin debate.

Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Ore., the lead sponsor of the bill, said Democrats are "having conversations" about the need to protect Americans' constitutional right to vote. "If we can't persuade Republicans to join us, then 50 Democrats will get in a room and figure it out," he said.

Asked if that means getting around the filibuster, Merkley, an outspoken opponent of the 60-vote rule, said only: "Fifty Democrats will have to get in a room and figure out how to go forward."

Toward the end of the Tuesday session, Blunt made clear his side wasn't interested in getting the bill to the finish line.

"Your enthusiasm is not shared by us," Sen. Roy Blunt of Missouri, the ranking member, told Klobuchar.