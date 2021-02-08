Democrats want $3,600 per child tax credits in Covid relief bill

WASHINGTON — Congressional Democrats on Monday will unveil a proposed addition to the developing coronavirus relief package that would provide up to $3,600 per child to families over the course of the year.

The IRS would distribute the money monthly, totaling $3,600 per child under the age of 6 and $3,000 per child ages 6 to 17, based on a tax filers’ income, according to a draft copy of the plan obtained by NBC News.

The money would begin to be distributed in July if the proposal is included in the Covid-19 relief measure that Democrats in the House and Senate are currently considering.

The plan, to be introduced by House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard Neal of Massachusetts, was first reported by The Washington Post.

“The pandemic is driving families deeper and deeper into poverty, and it’s devastating. We are making the Child Tax Credit more generous, more accessible, and by paying it out monthly, this money is going to be the difference in a roof over someone’s head or food on their table,” Neal said in a statement provided to NBC News.

He added, “This is how the tax code is supposed to work for those who need it most, and so long as I am Chairman of the Ways and Means Committee, it’s what you can expect to see from us.”

Senate Democrats and the White House have expressed support for the plan, an aide said.

This comes as Democrats in both chambers accelerated the process last week to pass an overall aid package. President Joe Biden and top Democrats made clear that they are prepared to pass the bill without the support of Republicans. The legislation would include $1,400 direct checks to people based on income level. It would also provide boosted benefits for the unemployed and fund the effort to quickly vaccinate people across the country.