Democrats' voting rights bill heads toward defeat amid GOP blockade

WASHINGTON — The Senate is set to try to cut off debate on a voting rights package Wednesday evening in order to move to a final vote on the legislation, but Senate Republicans are expected to block the bill from advancing.

Democrats need at least 10 Republicans to break ranks in order to get the 60 votes needed to overcome the GOP filibuster, but Republican lawmakers are overwhelmingly opposed to the legislation. After the vote, which is set to take place around 6:30 p.m. ET, the Senate plans to take up a rules change announced Tuesday by Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y.

The change would allow for a “talking filibuster” for only the voting rights legislation, which would allow for a simple majority vote on the bill after Republicans use all of their procedurally allowable time to speak.

The new rule would shift the onus away from a Senate majority to find 60 votes to advance the legislation and toward the minority to hold the floor and talk continuously to block bills.

Changing the rules would require backing from all 50 members of the Democratic caucus, but they don't appear to have unanimous support heading into Wednesday's showdown.

"If the Republicans block cloture on the legislation before us, I will put forward a proposal to change the rules to allow for a talking filibuster on this legislation, as recommended by a number of colleagues," Schumer told reporters after a Democratic caucus meeting Tuesday.

Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., however, have said they are against changing the rules of the Senate to reduce the threshold needed to pass legislation.

"I've been very clear about that. I just don't know how you break a rule to make a rule," Manchin said Tuesday. "The majority of my colleagues in the Democratic caucus, they’ve changed their mind. I respect that. ... I haven’t. I hope they respect that, too. I’ve never changed my mind on the filibuster."

The first vote is on a combined package of the Freedom to Vote Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act.

The Freedom to Vote Act would create a set of standards for federal elections to ensure that voters have similar access to the ballot box nationwide. The bill would require states to offer a minimum number of days for early voting and the ability to vote by mail for any reason. It would also make Election Day a national holiday.

The other measure, named after the late Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., would update the Voting Rights Act of 1965, a landmark legislation that barred discriminatory election laws.