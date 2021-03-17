DHS Secretary Mayorkas faces lawmakers amid humanitarian crisis at the border

WASHINGTON — Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas will face a grilling from lawmakers at a House Homeland Security Committee hearing Wednesday as a humanitarian crisis grows on the U.S. southern border draws Republican criticism.

In prepared remarks, the secretary says the Department of Homeland Security “continues to enforce our immigration laws and responsibly manage our border, while we restore fairness and efficiency in our immigration system.”

“The situation at our southern border cannot and will not be transformed overnight, due in large part to the damage done over the last four years,” he says. “The department is responding to historic and unprecedented challenges at the border, including the arrival of record levels of unaccompanied children.”

Mayorkas' testimony comes a day after he said in a statement that the U.S. is on pace to reach the highest number of apprehensions at the border in 20 years. He blamed the Trump administration for some of the problems, stressing the need for “rebuilding an immigration system that was systematically dismantled during the prior administration.”

In his testimony, Mayorkas also touches on a range of national security issues, saying the department “confronts grave challenges, both seen and unseen," including the coronavirus pandemic, which "has thrown every part of American life off its axis," as well as cyber-attacks "that target the federal government, our nation’s critical infrastructure, companies, and individuals alike," foreign and domestic terrorism, and extreme weather and other effects of the climate crisis that "threaten lives and livelihoods.”

The recent hacks exploiting Microsoft and SolarWinds “highlight the significant cybersecurity challenges our nation faces," he says in his remarks. "Beyond cyber espionage, cyber-attacks can paralyze companies and entire cities and are among the most serious security threats our country confronts.”

The recent cyber-attacks on federal agencies and private sector groups “are a clarion call to urgently improve our national cybersecurity and resilience,” he says.

Terrorist threats, meanwhile, have evolved since Sept. 11, 2001, Mayorkas says. He emphasizes in his remarks that “the most significant terrorist threat facing our nation comes from lone offenders and small groups of individuals who commit acts of violence that are motivated by a broad range of extreme racial, political, religious, anti-government, societal, and personal ideological beliefs.”

Domestic violent extremism is fueled by conspiracy theories, false narratives and extremist rhetoric, he adds.

“The lethality of this threat is evidenced by the attack on the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, and other recent attacks across the United States, including against government buildings and personnel and minority groups,” he says.