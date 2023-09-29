Tributes pour in for the late Sen. Dianne Feinstein

WASHINGTON — Tributes poured in quickly on Friday from both Democrats and Republicans after news broke that Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., has died at the age of 90.

Many lawmakers described her as a "trailblazer" for women in politics and said they were honored to work with her in Congress, where she served more than 30 years.

"It's a very, very sad day and I'll be speaking on the floor shortly," Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., told NBC News. He's expected to speak on the Senate floor after it convenes at 10 a.m. ET.

Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., reacted to the passing of Feinstein when she entered the Capitol on Friday morning. Both longtime residents of San Francisco, Pelosi was choking up, telling reporters, "It’s very sad for all of us...may she rest in peace. She left voting the last day."

Feinstein voted for the final time just before noon on Thursday, according to the website that tracks Senate roll call votes.

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., tweeted that Feinstein was "a political pioneer with a historic career of public service. Intelligent, hard working & always treated everyone with courtesy & respect. May God grant her eternal rest."

"Devastated to hear of the passing of my longtime friend, Senator Dianne Feinstein," tweeted Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y. "Through her tenure in Congress, she was a leader for women’s rights and a trailblazer for women elected officials. My heart is with her entire family. Dianne will be terribly missed."

California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who will be responsible for appointing her temporary successor to fill her vacant seat, said in a statement that Feinstein was "a dear friend, a lifelong mentor, and a role model not only for me, but to my wife and daughters for what a powerful, effective leader looks like."

"She was a political giant, whose tenacity was matched by her grace. She broke down barriers and glass ceilings, but never lost her belief in the spirit of political cooperation. And she was a fighter — for the city, the state and the country she loved," he said. "Every race she won, she made history, but her story wasn’t just about being the first woman in a particular political office, it was what she did for California, and for America, with that power once she earned it. That’s what she should be remembered for."

Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., tweeted that he was heartbroken. "Dianne Feinstein was a treasured friend to the Wyden family. She was an extraordinary advocate for San Francisco, for California, and for the West."

Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, now the oldest sitting senator at 90, posted on X, "Sen Feinstein did an outstanding job representing the ppl of California. I worked closely w her as a member of the drug caucus& judiciary cmte. During the time I was chair& she was ranking Democrat we had a wonderful working relationship She’s a true public servant I’ll miss her."

Two of the Democratic candidates running to fill her California seat in the 2024 primary election next year — Reps. Barbara Lee and Katie Porter — reacted to the news on X.

"Senator Feinstein broke glass ceilings for women in politics and fought fearlessly for safer communities free of gun violence," wrote Lee. "This a monumental day of loss, but Senator Feinstein’s work continues and her legacy lives on."

Porter conveyed a similar message about Feinstein being a trailblazer for women and praised her work on gun violence prevention, adding that her leadership on "anti-torture made our nation more just."

"Senator Feinstein was a trailblazer—a giant of the Senate—who dedicated her life to public service. Ann and I give our condolences to her loved ones, colleagues, and staff as they mourn her passing," wrote Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, on X.

Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., tweeted, "Ann and I are heartbroken by the loss of Sen. Dianne Feinstein. Dianne’s more than 30 years in the Senate reflect a life of service to her state of California and our nation. We are praying for her family, staff and all who knew and loved her."

In a tweet, Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., said of Feinstein, "No one was more welcoming when I came to the Senate than she, and no one was a better example. She was tough, incredibly smart, and effective. Always willing to work across the aisle to get things done, she was a person of unquestioned integrity. I admired her and will miss her in the Senate."

Feinstein, the oldest member of the Senate, the longest-serving female senator and the longest-serving senator from California, announced in February that she planned to retire at the end of her term. She had faced calls for her resignation over concerns about her health. In March, Feinstein was hospitalized in San Francisco after a diagnosis of shingles.

Before her election to the Senate in 1992, Feinstein served as the first female mayor of San Francisco and, prior to that, was a member and president of the city’s Board of Supervisors. She became mayor after the assassinations of Mayor George Moscone and city Supervisor Harvey Milk, the first gay elected official in California.