Dianne Feinstein wants Alex Padilla to replace Kamala Harris in Senate

WASHINGTON — Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., is throwing her support to California Secretary of State Alex Padilla to fill the seat of Sen. Kamala Harris when she is sworn in as vice president

"I know him. And my sense is that he's going to represent California very well. And he's someone I'd be very happy to work with, and also bring Hispanic representation to the Senate for the first time," Feinstein said on Capitol Hill.

Padilla, 47, would make history as the first Latino to represent the Golden State.

Feinstein told NBC News she has conveyed her preference to Gov. Gavin Newsom, a Democrat who would have the authority to make the temporary appointment to the coveted seat in the nation's largest state.

"He's aware of it," she said. "I haven't talked with him, we've communicated. Let's put it that way."

Feinstein, the state's senior senator, has served in the chamber since 1993 and is currently the top Democrat on the Judiciary Committee, a role that she recently said she's step down from in January.

She recently won re-election to a six-year Senate term in 2018 and has, at times, found herself at odds with the progressive wing of the party.