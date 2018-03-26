Did the new spending bill really end the hold on gun violence research? Maybe not.

Congressional Democrats have been calling on Republicans for years to allow or support greater action on guns. And for years, legislation has either been ignored or failed to pass one or both chambers. But the mass shooting last month in Parkland, Fla. where 17 people were shot and killed seemed to have been a potential tipping point on the Hill.

The $1.3 trillion government funding measure passed just weeks later included a bipartisan Senate plan, known as Fix NICS, that aims to improve state compliance with the national background check system. It included funding for school counseling and safety programs. And the spending bill was used to address the effective ban on government-funded research on guns.

Yet the gun-related provisions in the bill, say experts, represent no dramatic change — and, in some cases, no change at all.

Some of the measures involve an attempt to make the current regulations — which critics call insufficient — work somewhat more effectively. Fix NICS, for example, will penalize federal agencies that fail to report relevant records to the system and will direct more funding toward more accurate reporting of domestic violence records.

Sens. John Cornyn, R-Texas, as well as Sens. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., and Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., among others, had been pushing for a floor vote for weeks on the bill, which they introduced in the aftermath of the Sutherland Springs, Texas shooting when a gunman killed 26 people last November.

Adam Winkler, a UCLA law professor who focuses on gun control and the Second Amendment, said that Fix NICS is “very modest” and is “not going to do much.”

“They don’t solve the biggest problem with our background check system which is that we don’t require background checks on all gun sales,” he said. “It doesn’t matter if you have better information in the system. If somebody can still go to a gun show or go to a classified ad and buy a firearm from someone without going through a background check...I think it’s not nearly enough.”