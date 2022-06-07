IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Documentarian who filmed Proud Boys to testify at first Jan. 6 committee hearing

British filmmaker Nick Quested, who captured extensive footage of the Proud Boys in the days around the Capitol riot, will testify at Thursday's prime-time hearing.
33rd Annual IDA Documentary Awards
Filmmaker Nick Quested accepts the Courage Under Fire Award at the IDA Documentary Awards at the Paramount Theatre in Los Angeles on Dec. 9, 2017.Rebecca Sapp / Getty Images file
By Ryan J. Reilly

WASHINGTON — A British documentary filmmaker who followed the Proud Boys as the Capitol riot unfolded will appear as a key witness when the House committee investigating Jan. 6 holds its first public hearing Thursday, NBC News has confirmed.

A source familiar with the matter said Nick Quested, the owner of Goldcrest Films, will testify during the panel's prime-time hearing. The House committee has promised to reveal stunning new details about the attack when the first of at least a half-dozen hearings kicks off this week.

The New York Times first reported Quested's planned appearance.

The Jan. 6 committee did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Jan. 6 committee to televise hearings beginning Thursday

June 6, 202202:24

Some of the footage gathered by Quested includes a meeting with Enrique Tarrio of the Proud Boys and Stewart Rhodes of the Oath Keepers on Jan. 5, 2021. The leaders of the two far-right militia groups met at a parking garage just blocks from the Capitol.

Much of Quested’s footage from Jan. 6 has not been seen by the public.

A federal grand jury indicted Tarrio and four other members of the Proud Boys on Monday on new seditious conspiracy charges related to the riot. According to the allegations, Tarrio was aware of discussions around a plan to breach the Capitol on Jan. 6 and was involved in discussions about occupying buildings, including some in the Capitol complex.

At an arraignment in April, Tarrio pleaded not guilty to early charges related to Jan. 6.

