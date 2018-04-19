Duckworth makes history with baby's debut on Senate floor

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings. SUBSCRIBE

WASHINGTON — One day after the Senate voted to allow babies onto the chamber's floor, Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., made history by bringing her 10-day old newborn with her to vote.

When it appeared hers could be the deciding vote on the controversial nomination of Rep. Jim Bridenstine, R-Okla., to become NASA administrator, Duckworth took a brief break from her maternity leave and headed to the Capitol to cast her vote in opposition.

But Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz., who had threatened to oppose President Donald Trump's nominee, got concessions on an unrelated matter from GOP leaders and cast his vote in support of Bridenstine, allowing his confirmation to pass.

Flake's vote had been already been recorded by the time Duckworth arrived, but she made history for the second time in as many weeks by appearing on the Senate floor with her newborn daughter, Maile Pearl Bowlsbey. On April 9, Duckworth became the first senator to give birth while in office.

Duckworth and Maile heads to the Senate floor. Alex Brandon / AP

Adding to the drama Thursday, Vice President Mike Pence was present in case he was needed to break a tie. When it became evident he wasn’t, Pence left, but some senators remained to witness history, congratulate Duckworth on her new family member and, of course, to see the new baby.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., walked up to Duckworth and gave her a hug upon entering the Senate floor. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer quickly approached and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell also wandered over.

Duckworth said thank you to McConnell, the gatekeeper of what legislation gets brought to the Senate, for allowing the Senate to change the rules.

The Senate chamber became one of the most exclusive clubs in the 1800s, when senators complained about too many people who were allowed to come onto the floor. Senators then created a list that has been added to over the last century but still allows just a few people into the chamber. Those include the president and vice president, members of Congress, the mayor of Washington and senators’ staff members. And, now, newborn babies are part of that list.