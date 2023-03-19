Elizabeth Warren: Jerome Powell has ‘failed’ as Federal Reserve chair 

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., slammed Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell in an interview with NBC News' "Meet the Press" Sunday, saying he "has failed" in his duties and shouldn't be in his role.

"He has had two jobs. One is to deal with monetary policy. One is to deal with regulation. He has failed at both," she said.

"Look, I don't think he should be chairman of the Federal Reserve. I have said it as publicly as I know how to say it. I've said it to everyone," said Warren, who serves on the Senate Banking Committee.

Powell, who was nominated by President Donald Trump in 2017, has faced criticism over his handling of banking regulations following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank.

Warren has been pressing for stricter banking regulations.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.