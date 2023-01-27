Elon Musk meets with House leaders on Capitol Hill

Twitter CEO Elon Musk visited Capitol Hill on Thursday and met with House leaders from both parties, saying the discussions focused on the social media platform he purchased in October.

In a tweet, Musk described the meeting with House speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., and House Minority leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., as an effort at “ensuring that this platform is fair to both parties.”

Musk was spotted by a reporter entering the Capitol Thursday night but did not make himself available for questions. His visit was not publicly announced beforehand.

McCarthy, who turned 58 on Thursday, earlier told reporters that Musk "came by to wish me a happy birthday."

Asked later if the meeting included a discussion about Twitter, a spokesperson for McCarthy referred back to the birthday wishes.

NBC News has reached out to Jeffries' office for comment.

Musk's visit comes amid ongoing GOP accusations that most social media platforms are suppressing conservative voices.

Since taking over Twitter, Musk has restored hundreds of accounts of right-wing activists and QAnon followers, according to data reviewed by NBC News.

Last month, Musk promoted a series of tweets on internal Twitter documents about how the company handled a news article about President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden in 2020, restricting people from tweeting and direct-messaging about it. McCarthy later tweeted that “the new House Republican majority will get answers for the American people and the accountability they deserve.”

Musk also announced after taking over Twitter that he would reinstate Trump's account after he was banned over posts tied to the Jan. 6 riot. On Wednesday, Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram announced plans to reinstate Trump's account in the coming weeks nearly two years after he was suspended from those platforms following the Capitol attack.