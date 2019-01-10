Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

By Rebecca Shabad

WASHINGTON — Michael Cohen, former lawyer to President Donald Trump, has agreed to testify publicly before Congress early next month before he goes to prison.

Cohen said in a statement on Thursday that he agreed to appear before the House Oversight Committee on Feb. 7 "in furtherance of my commitment to cooperate and provide the American people with answers."

"I look forward to having the privilege of being afforded a platform with which to give a full and credible account of the events which have transpired," he added.

In December, Cohen was sentenced to 3 years in prison for what a Manhattan federal court judge called a "veritable smorgasbord" of criminal conduct, including making secret payments to women who claimed they had affairs with Trump, lying to Congress about the president's business dealings with Russia and failing to report millions of dollars in income.

"My weakness can be characterized as a blind loyalty to Donald Trump, and I was weak for not having the strength to question and to refuse his demands," Cohen said at his December sentencing hearing, adding that he "felt it was my duty to cover up" Trump's "dirty deeds."

Rep. Elijah Cummings, D-Md., chairman of the House Oversight Committee, said Thursday that he has no interest in “inappropriately interfering with any ongoing criminal investigations, and to that end, we are in the process of consulting with Special Counsel Mueller's office.”

Special Counsel Robert Mueller is probing Russian interference in the 2016 election, which includes investigating possible collusion between Moscow and Trump's campaign. Both chambers of Congress are also conducting investigations in Russian election meddling.

The new chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., said that it will also be necessary "for Mr. Cohen to answer questions pertaining to the Russia investigation, and we hope to schedule a closed session before our committee in the near future."