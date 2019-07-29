Breaking News Emails
WASHINGTON — Amid growing concerns about the lack of diversity among the senior ranks of House Democrats’ campaign arm, its executive director announced Monday that she was resigning from her leadership position, NBC News has confirmed.
Allison Jaslow announced her resignation at an all-staff meeting, according to two sources with direct knowledge of the development, and said that it was effective immediately.
According to a report published by Politico, her resignation came as DCCC Chairwoman Cheri Bustos, a congresswoman from Illinois, tries to deal with concerns among Democratic lawmakers that the campaign committee doesn’t have enough diversity in leadership positions.
Bustos, according to the report, flew back to Washington Monday from her district to deal with the situation, which comes on the first week of the House’s six-week recess.
In a weekend statement, Hispanic lawmakers Reps. Filemon Vela and Vicente González of Texas had called for Jaslow to step down from her role.
“The DCCC is now in complete chaos,” they said in their joint statement. “The single most immediate action that Cheri Bustos can take to restore confidence in the organization and to promote diversity is to appoint a qualified person of color, of which there are many, as executive director at once. We find the silence of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus on this issue to be deafening.”
One top House Democratic source told NBC News “someone had to go.”
Jaslow had served as the DCCC’s executive director since December, after House Democrats won back control of the House. According to her LinkedIn profile, she previously worked as an independent consultant and before that, as the executive director of Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America.
“As I told the team today, they are without a doubt the most talented group of people I’ve ever worked with in my life," Jaslow said in a statement posted on Twitter. "It was an honor and a true privilege to work with them every day and know with confidence that the Democratic House Majority will be protected with their relentless dedication, and under the leadership of Chairwoman Bustos.”