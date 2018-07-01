Fate of effort by GOP moderates to force immigration votes hinges on new draft proposal

“I think the Republicans who have conveyed to us privately that they’re willing to sign really want to give these negotiations a chance," Curbelo told NBC News. "Now, having said that, one or two could move to sign anyway."

With a path to citizenship and the DACA program still the sticking points, two sources familiar with negotiations told NBC on Thursday that a conservative who has been involved in the meetings of conservatives, moderates and leadership offered a new way to gain citizenship on Wednesday, with one source naming Rep. Raul Labrador, R-Idaho, as that member. (Todd Winer, a spokesperson for Labrador, told NBC News “that didn’t happen.”)

The sources said the conservative proposal included a new visa system for participants in the Deferred Action of Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program and/or those eligible for DACA that would lead to a path to citizenship, which was described as a process that would create a “bridge” into the legal immigration system. The Freedom Caucus and other conservatives have been saying they want a “bridge” and not “special” treatment, and have generally been opposed to a path to citizenship.

While moderates are willing to accept the member's offer, the lack of trust surrounding the talks has many of those members waiting to see the proposal in writing. The Freedom Caucus was to meet Thursday afternoon to discuss the situation.

“I don’t think you can have any agreement until you see it in writing. But we had a productive conversation and that conversation extended to our entire conference this morning," Rep Jeff Denham, R-Calif., said. "Now it’s a matter of putting on paper and seeing if we actually have an agreement.”

Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., said Thursday that negotiators will now see if they can produce draft legislation even though the critical meeting earlier in the day produced no deal that satisfied both moderates and conservatives.

“They're going to start drafting legislation,” Curbelo said. “So I think very soon, here in the coming days, we will have text that we can work from, and that's when we'll really know if there's a way forward."

While the petition is “not necessarily on hold,” said Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart, R-Fla., its backers may not need it in the end if negotiations lead to an agreement.